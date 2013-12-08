Ranking the bowls: Counting down from No. 35 to the title game

Date: Jan. 3

Time/TV: 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Matchup: Clemson (10-2) vs. Ohio State (12-1)

Note: Expect to hear the name "Charlie Bauman" numerous times in the next few weeks when this matchup is discussed. These teams have met once, in the 1978 Gator Bowl, and then-Ohio State coach Woody Hayes punched Bauman, a Clemson nose tackle, in the waning moments of the game after Bauman intercepted a pass. Hayes was fired the next day. Both teams are coming into this meeting off a loss, with Ohio State's a particularly devastating one that kept it out of the national title game. Will the Buckeyes have any motivation? Clemson QB Tajh Boyd and WR Sammy Watkins should be salivating at the prospect of going against the Buckeyes' mediocre secondary.