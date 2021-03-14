Ranking the 20 best moments of Drew Brees' NFL career

20) Drafted by San Diego Chargers in 2001

Let me give the San Diego Chargers some credit here. This was a bold move. The Chargers had the top pick in the 2001 draft, and Michael Vick was the sure-fire selection here. No doubt about it. Maybe the Chargers lucked out, motivated by a desire not to pay a huge signing bonus to Vick. But regardless, they sent that pick to Atlanta and took LaDainian Tomlinson with the Falcons' fifth overall selection. Then, they used their own pick at the top of the second round on Brees. Drafting two Hall of Famers with their first two picks -- after trading out of No. 1 overall -- is pretty damn impressive. And look, had the Chargers drafted Larry Fitzgerald first overall in 2004 and stuck with Brees instead of acquiring Rivers, we could be having a very different conversation today.