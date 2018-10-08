Drew Brees becomes NFL's all-time passing leader

"Just so grateful, just so grateful for the opportunity to play this game and to play for so long," Brees continued. "To have teammates that I have, the New Orleans Saints organization, this great city and this great fan base, it's just truly been a dream come true. I'll be able to reflect on it maybe a little bit more when my career is done -- I still feel like there's work to be done -- but I'm just really, really proud and very grateful."