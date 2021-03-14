Drew Brees creates impactful Hall of Fame career with New Orleans Saints in rare second act

The television show "Sports Science" once measured Brees' accuracy by having him throw footballs at a target. He released the ball from a consistent angle, it traveled at a consistent speed and it revolved at a consistent rate. Brees hit the target that was 20 yards away 10 out of 10 times -- more accurate, the show surmised, than elite archers.

"His arm strength was not the best compared to others like Aaron Rodgers, but his mind and processing ability is insane," said Jacksonville linebacker Joe Schobert. "Playing in a dome with no weather really helps that 7-on-7 feel. When he is cooking, the defensive line has no chance to get to him, because he is getting it out so fast. The coverage is so hard when the quarterback and receiver know exactly where the ball is going."

It was all nearly derailed when, at the end of the 2005 season, his throwing shoulder was wrenched from its socket. It was a brutal injury -- a "1-in 500 injury," he was later told -- a dislocation accompanied by a complete tear of the labrum and a partial tear of the rotator cuff. There was considerable doubt about whether he could play again, and even if he did -- who would have him in this condition? After fits and starts and benchings and the addition of Philip Rivers in 2004, Brees was finally the entrenched starter in San Diego, but he was about to be a free agent after playing the 2005 season under the franchise tag.

All anybody needed to know about Brees could have been learned during his rehabilitation from that injury. He was told by his physical therapist that it would be eight months until he could throw a football again, and two years before he would feel normal. But with each goal -- out of a sling, full range of motion -- Brees beat it. His recovery was simply turbo-charged, ahead of schedule at every step, a testament to Brees' resilience, yes, but also to how much he thrived on competition and doubt. His recovery became so legendary that when Andrew Luck dealt with his own shoulder injury, he asked Brees for advice.

Brees ended up not missing a game, but in between came a series of momentous decisions that shaped the futures of two NFL franchises, all of college football and the careers of one of the greatest players and coaches the game has ever known. The Chargers offered Brees a contract that was heavily based on performance incentives, but with Rivers already on the roster, the handwriting seemed to be on the wall and Brees tested the market.

There wasn't much there -- laughable, now -- but the most interest came from the Miami Dolphins, engaged in a search for an heir to Dan Marino that is still not complete. Nick Saban bemoans what happened next to this day. Saban wanted Brees, but the Dolphins' doctors, worried about Brees' shoulder, advised against signing him. And so the Dolphins traded for Daunte Culpepper instead, arguably one of the biggest and most impactful miscalculations in NFL history. The Dolphins finished the 2006 season at the bottom of the AFC East, Saban left for the University of Alabama -- where he has built a college football dynasty -- and the Dolphins, who have not won a playoff game since that fateful decision, are still, all these years later, not sure they have found their franchise quarterback.