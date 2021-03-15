Around the NFL

Saints great Drew Brees officially joins NBC Sports as broadcaster

Published: Mar 15, 2021 at 08:25 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The next chapter of Drew Brees﻿' career kicks off in earnest as the recently retired future Hall of Famer will remain in the football realm.

Brees announced Monday morning on TODAY that he is joining NBC Sports as a studio analyst for Football Night in America.

"I'm part of the team now, a new team," Brees said. "I'm excited about that journey. I'm excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it's been such an important part of my life.

"I continue to be able to talk about it, show a passion for it, and be able to bring my kids along for the ride there as well, and let them be part of those special moments."

Brees announced his retirement on Sunday, 15 years to the day after he signed in New Orleans, where he helped lead the Saints to their only Super Bowl title.

The 20-year NFL pro and 13-time Pro Bowl QB, who holds numerous NFL records, including most career passing yards, and highest single-season completion percentage (74.4), was expected to move into broadcasting upon his retirement. On Monday, he made it official.

NBC added that in addition to being a Football Night in America studio analyst, Brees will work as a game analyst for its Notre Dame football coverage. Brees will also be part of other NBC events, including the Olympics and Super Bowl LVI, per the network.

