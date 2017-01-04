Ranking teams based on impact of 2016 rookie class: Nos. 21-32

Now that the regular season has concluded, it's time to take a look at which rookie classes provided their teams with the biggest impact in 2016. Here are my team rankings based on the performances of their rookies this season, concluding with teams 21-32.
21. Denver Broncos
» Round 1: (No. 26 overall) Paxton Lynch, QB.
» Round 2: (63) Adam Gotsis, DT.
» Round 3: (98) Justin Simmons, FS.
» Round 4: (136) Devontae Booker, RB.
» Round 5: (144) Connor McGovern, OG.
» Round 6: (176) Andy Janovich, FB; (219) Will Parks, S.
» Round 7: (228) Riley Dixon, P.
Paxton Lynch played sparingly this season, but he flashed potential despite a few hiccups in game action. Devontae Booker made a solid contribution as the team's RB1 following C.J. Anderson's injury.
22. Seattle Seahawks
» Round 1: (No. 31 overall) Germain Ifedi, OG.
» Round 2: (49) Jarran Reed, DT.
» Round 3: (90) C.J. Prosise, RB; (94) Nick Vannett, TE; (97) Rees Odhiambo, OG.
» Round 5: (147) Quinton Jefferson, DT; (171) Alex Collins, RB.
» Round 6: (215) Joey Hunt, C.
» Round 7: (243) Kenny Lawler, WR; (247) Zac Brooks, RB.
Jarran Reed was a nice addition as an inside plugger. Alex Collins and C.J. Prosise have flashed in limited action, but the team needs one of the runners to emerge as a true RB1 down the road.
23. Indianapolis Colts
» Round 1: (No. 18 overall) Ryan Kelly, C.
» Round 2: (57) T.J. Green, DB.
» Round 3: (82) Le'Raven Clark, OT.
» Round 4: (116) Hassan Ridgeway, DT; (125) Antonio Morrison, ILB.
» Round 5: (155) Joe Haeg, OT.
» Round 7: (239) Trevor Bates, LB; (248) Austin Blythe, C.
Ryan Kelly and Le'Raven Clark look like long-term fixtures along the line. T.J. Green made an impact as a first-year starter in the back end.
24. New York Jets
» Round 1: (No. 20 overall) Darron Lee, OLB.
» Round 2: (51) Christian Hackenberg, QB.
» Round 3: (83) Jordan Jenkins, OLB.
» Round 4: (118) Juston Burris, CB.
» Round 5: (158) Brandon Shell, OT.
» Round 7: (235) Lac Edwards, P; (241) Charone Peake, WR.
Darron Lee finished as the team's second-leading tackler and exhibited all of the skills that made him a top pick. Jalin Marshall and Robby Anderson made unexpected contributions as undrafted free agents.
25. New England Patriots
» Round 2: (No. 60 overall) Cyrus Jones, CB.
» Round 3: (78) Joe Thuney, OG; (91) Jacoby Brissett, QB; (96) Vincent Valentine, DT.
» Round 4: (112) Malcolm Mitchell, WR.
» Round 6: (208) Kamu Grugier-Hill, OLB; (214) Elandon Roberts, ILB; (221) Ted Karras, OG.
» Round 7: (225) Devin Lucien, WR.
Joe Thuney and Malcolm Mitchell stepped in to fill key roles on an offense that hit on all cylinders with Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Jacoby Brissett at the helm.
26. Buffalo Bills
» Round 1: (No. 19 overall) Shaq Lawson, DE.
» Round 2: (41) Reggie Ragland, ILB.
» Round 3: (80) Adolphus Washington, DT.
» Round 4: (139) Cardale Jones, QB.
» Round 5: (156) Jonathan Williams, RB.
» Round 6: (192) Kolby Listenbee, WR; (218) Kevon Seymour, CB.
Injuries prevented the Bills' top picks (Shaq Lawson and Reggie Ragland) from making big splashes during their rookie seasons, but Adolphus Washington and Kevon Seymour were bright spots in a dark year.
27. Cleveland Browns
» Round 1: (No. 15 overall) Corey Coleman, WR.
» Round 2: (32) Emmanuel Ogbah, DE.
» Round 3: (65) Carl Nassib, DE; (76) Shon Coleman, OT; (93) Cody Kessler, QB.
» Round 4: (99) Joe Schobert, OLB; (114) Ricardo Louis, WR; (129) Derrick Kindred, FS; (138) Seth Devalve, TE.
» Round 5: (154) Jordan Payton, WR; (168) Spencer Drango, OG; (172) Rashard Higgins, WR; (173) Trey Caldwell, DB.
» Round 7: (250) Scooby Wright III, ILB.
Corey Coleman, Emmanuel Ogbah and Cody Kessler had their moments, but the Browns need a greater impact from the trio going forward.
28. Cincinnati Bengals
» Round 1: (No. 24 overall) William Jackson III, CB.
» Round 2: (55) Tyler Boyd, WR.
» Round 3: (87) Nick Vigil, ILB.
» Round 4: (122) Andrew Billings, NT.
» Round 5: (161) Christian Westerman, OG.
» Round 6: (199) Cody Core, WR.
» Round 7: (245) Clayton Fejedelem, S.
Tyler Boyd was expected to fill a role as a WR3, but handled his business as a starter when A.J. Green was sidelined with a season-ending injury.
29. Arizona Cardinals
» Round 1: (No. 29 overall) Robert Nkemdiche, DT.
» Round 3: (92) Brandon Williams, CB.
» Round 4: (128) Evan Boehm, C.
» Round 5: (167) Marqui Christian, SS; (170) Cole Toner, OT.
» Round 6: (205) Harlan Miller, CB.
Robert Nkemdiche essentially redshirted for the Cardinals this season despite his status as a top pick. Brandon Williams experienced plenty of ups and downs as a spot starter on the perimeter.
30. Minnesota Vikings
» Round 1: (No. 23 overall) Laquon Treadwell, WR.
» Round 2: (54) Mackensie Alexander, CB.
» Round 4: (121) Willie Beavers, OT.
» Round 5: (160) Kentrell Brothers, OLB.
» Round 6: (180) Moritz Boehringer, WR; (188) David Morgan, TE.
» Round 7: (227) Stephen Weatherly, OLB; (244) Jayron Kearse, S.
31. San Francisco 49ers
» Round 1: (No. 7 overall) DeForest Buckner, DE; (28) Joshua Garnett, OG.
» Round 3: (68) Will Redmond, CB.
» Round 4: (133) Rashard Robinson, CB.
» Round 5: (142) Ronald Blair, DE; (145) John Theus, OT; (174) Fahn Cooper, OT.
» Round 6: (207) Jeff Driskel, QB; (211) Kelvin Taylor, RB; (213) Aaron Burbridge, WR.
» Round 7: (249) Prince Charles Iworah, CB.
DeForest Buckner quietly played like a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate in the middle of a porous defense.
32. Los Angeles Rams
» Round 1: (No. 1 overall) Jared Goff, QB.
» Round 4: (110) Tyler Higbee, TE; (117) Pharoh Cooper, WR.
» Round 6: (177) Temarrick Hemingway, TE; (190) Josh Forrest, ILB; (206) Mike Thomas, WR.
Jared Goff was unable to find his way as a rookie quarterback, but it's too early to make a hard assessment on his long-term future.