Ranking teams based on impact of 2016 rookie class: Nos. 11-20

Published: Jan 04, 2017 at 04:04 AM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Now that the regular season has concluded, it's time to take a look at which rookie classes provided their teams with the biggest impact in 2016. Here are my team rankings based on the performances of their rookies this season, continuing with teams 11-20.

11. New York Giants

» Round 1: (No. 10 overall) Eli Apple, CB.
» Round 2: (40) Sterling Shepard, WR.
» Round 3: (71) Darian Thompson, S.
» Round 4: (109) B.J. Goodson, OLB.
» Round 5: (149) Paul Perkins, RB.
» Round 6: (184) Jerell Adams, TE.

Sterling Shepard and Eli Apple made solid contributions as rookie starters. Paul Perkins came on strong down the stretch to give the running game a jolt.

12. New Orleans Saints

» Round 1: (No. 12 overall) Sheldon Rankins, DT.
» Round 2: (47) Michael Thomas, WR; (61) Vonn Bell, FS.
» Round 4: (120) David Onyemata, DT.
» Round 7: (237) Daniel Lasco, RB.

Michael Thomas led all rookies in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Sheldon Rankins was limited due to injury, but flashed potential as a disruptive pass rusher (4 sacks).

13. Carolina Panthers

» Round 1: (No. 30 overall) Vernon Butler, DT.
» Round 2: (62) James Bradberry, CB.
» Round 3: (77) Daryl Worley, CB.
» Round 5: (141) Zack Sanchez, CB.
» Round 7: (252) Beau Sandland, TE.

Daryl Worley and James Bradberry made steady improvements throughout the season as first-year starters. Vernon Butler didn't post big numbers, but looks the part as an interior disruptor.

14. Detroit Lions

» Round 1: (No. 16 overall) Taylor Decker, OT.
» Round 2: (46) A'Shawn Robinson, DT.
» Round 3: (95) Graham Glasgow, C.
» Round 4: (111) Miles Killebrew, SS.
» Round 5: (151) Joe Dahl, OG; (169) Antwione Williams, LB.
» Round 6: (191) Jake Rudock, QB; (202) Anthony Zettel, DT; (210) Jimmy Landes, LS.
» Round 7: (236) Dwayne Washington, RB.

Taylor Decker has been terrific as Matthew Stafford's blindside protector. A'Shawn Robinson is a rugged run stopper with a knack for plugging holes at the point of attack.

15. Philadelphia Eagles

» Round 1: (No. 2 overall) Carson Wentz, QB.
» Round 3: (79) Isaac Seumalo, OG.
» Round 5: (153) Wendell Smallwood, RB; (164) Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT.
» Round 6: (196) Blake Countess, CB.
» Round 7: (233) Jalen Mills, FS; (240) Alex McCalister, DE; (251) Joe Walker, ILB.

Carson Wentz started the season like a house on fire before cooling off considerably down the stretch. He still shows promise as a franchise quarterback for the Eagles.

16. Baltimore Ravens

» Round 1: (No. 6 overall) Ronnie Stanley, OT.
» Round 2: (42) Kamalei Correa, DE.
» Round 3: (70) Bronson Kaufusi, DE.
» Round 4: (104) Tavon Young, CB; (107) Chris Moore, WR; (130) Alex Lewis, OT; (132) Willie Henry, DT; (134) Kenneth Dixon, RB.
» Round 5: (146) Matt Judon, DE.
» Round 6: (182) Keenan Reynolds, RB; (209) Maurice Canady, CB.

Ronnie Staley was solid on the edge, but it's the contributions of Kenneth Dixon and Matt Judon that should encourage Ravens officials going forward. The young playmakers showed promise as rotation players.

17. Green Bay Packers

» Round 1: (No. 27 overall) Kenny Clark, DT.
» Round 2: (48) Jason Spriggs, T.
» Round 3: (88) Kyler Fackrell, LB.
» Round 4: (131) Blake Martinez, LB; (137) Dean Lowry, DE.
» Round 5: (163) Trevor Davis, WR.
» Round 6: (200) Kyle Murphy, T.

Blake Martinez steadied the defense as the "traffic cop" in the middle of the Packers' defense. Geronimo Allison has been a nice find as an underrated free-agent pass-catcher.

18. Houston Texans

» Round 1: (No. 21 overall) Will Fuller, WR.
» Round 2: (50) Nick Martin, OG.
» Round 3: (85) Braxton Miller, WR.
» Round 4: (119) Tyler Ervin, RB.
» Round 5: (159) K.J. Dillon, S; (166) D.J. Reader, NT.

Will Fuller showed promise as a vertical playmaker early in the season. Braxton Miller and Tyler Ervin also made contributions as perimeter playmakers for the Texans.

19. Oakland Raiders

» Round 1: (No. 14 overall) Karl Joseph, S.
» Round 2: (44) Jihad Ward, DE.
» Round 3: (75) Shilique Calhoun, DE.
» Round 4: (100) Connor Cook, QB.
» Round 5: (143) DeAndre Washington, RB.
» Round 6: (194) Cory James, OLB.
» Round 7: (234) Vadal Alexander, OG.

Jalen Richard, who was signed as an undrafted free-agent, and DeAndre Washington formed a nice complementary tandem behind Latavius Murray. Karl Joseph has been a solid contributor as a deep middle player.

20. Washington Redskins

» Round 1: (No. 22 overall) Josh Doctson, WR.
» Round 2: (53) Su'a Cravens, OLB/SS.
» Round 3: (84) Kendall Fuller, CB.
» Round 5: (152) Matthew Ioannidis, DT.
» Round 6: (187) Nate Sudfeld, QB.
» Round 7: (232) Steven Daniels, ILB; (242) Keith Marshall, RB.

Su'a Cravens flashed as a hybrid defender before injuries ended his season. Robert Kelley emerged as Washington's leading rusher after making the team as an undrafted free agent.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

