Ranking NFL coaching vacancies: Browns, Packers most alluring

This was an especially troubling Monday in the NFL: Of the eight coaches who got the boot this season, five of them are African-American, leaving just three minority head coaches (Ron Rivera of the Panthers, Mike Tomlin of the Steelers and Anthony Lynn of the Chargers). That deals a huge blow to the league's diversity efforts. Cyrus Mehri, who commissioned the 2002 report that was the catalyst for the creation of the Rooney Rule, has been worried for weeks about what this hiring cycle will look like, especially with the expectation that many teams will be looking for coaches from the offensive side of the game, and perhaps from the college ranks, both famously poor pipelines for minority candidates.