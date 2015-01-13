Ranking every FBS team: Nos. 51-75

Published: Jan 13, 2015 at 04:46 AM

51. Boston College (7-6)

Buzz: It was all about the run for BC, which shocked USC early in the season by outmuscling the Trojans. But BC needs to find some kind of offensive balance going forward.
Player to watch next season: RB Jon Hilliman.

52. Houston (8-5)

Buzz: Even with eight wins, the Cougars weren't as good as expected, and that's why there's a new coach. Tom Herman, who had been Ohio State's offensive coordinator, should be able to do good things with this program.
Player to watch next season: SS Adrian McDonald.

Check out the best images from the 2014-15 college football bowl season.

53. Miami (6-7)

Buzz: The Hurricanes fizzled out at the end of the season and take a four-game losing streak into next season.
Player to watch next season: QB Brad Kaaya.

54. Virginia Tech (7-6)

Buzz: The Hokies wasted a good defense because the offense was horrible. That point was driven home -- like with a sharp stick in the eye -- in a 6-3 overtime loss to Wake Forest. Still, they beat Ohio State.
Player to watch next season: CB Kendall Fuller.

55. Texas (6-7)

Buzz: There were nice wins over Oklahoma State and West Virginia. But the Longhorns' offense was mediocre at best, and Charlie Strong and his staff have some recruiting to do.
Player to watch next season: G Sedrick Flowers.

56. Oklahoma State (7-6)

Buzz: Quarterback issues and a lackluster defense hurt. But the Cowboys did regroup late in the season, upsetting Oklahoma to close the regular season and Washington in a bowl.
Player to watch next season: DE Emmanuel Ogbah.

57. Pittsburgh (6-7)

Buzz: RB James Conner and WR Tyler Boyd were sophomore stars. Overall, though, the team lacked difference-makers, and new coach Pat Narduzzi needs to find some.
Player to watch next season: RB James Conner.

58. Rutgers (8-5)

Buzz: Raise your hand if you thought the Scarlet Knights would win eight games in their first season in the Big Ten. OK, now raise your hand if you thought the Scarlet Knights would lose eight games in their first season in the Big Ten. Just as we thought -- all the hands are up now.
Player to watch next season: WR Leonte Carroo.

59. Maryland (7-6)

Buzz: The first season in the Big Ten was mildly successful, as the Terps made it to a bowl.
Player to watch next season: CB Will Likely.

60. Iowa (7-6)

Buzz: The biggest underachiever in the Big Ten? It was the Hawkeyes. There was zero consistency on either side of the ball.
Player to watch next season: DE Drew Ott.

61. Penn State (7-6)

Buzz: The defense played at a high level all season. The offense did not, mainly because the line was bad.
Player to watch next season: QB Christian Hackenberg.

62. Navy (8-5)

Buzz: The Midshipmen's defense was a frequent issue; Navy surrendered 36 points per game in its five losses.
Player to watch next season: QB Keenan Reynolds.

63. North Carolina (6-7)

Buzz: The defense was a season-long issue. Plus, the Tar Heels seemed to have packed it in in their final two games, losses to North Carolina State in the regular-season finale and to Rutgers in a bowl.
Player to watch next season: QB Marquise Williams.

64. California (5-7)

Buzz: The Golden Bears had a shot at bowl eligibility in coach Sonny Dykes' second season. But they lost six of their final seven games, including each of the last three. The defense was rancid.
Player to watch next season: QB Jared Goff.

65. Virginia (5-7)

Buzz: The defense did a good job. The offense? Uhh, it did not. Still, coach Mike London -- who has had one winning record in his five seasons -- will return next season.
Player to watch next season: CB Demetrious Nicholson.

66. Illinois (6-7)

Buzz: Third-year coach Tim Beckman saved his job by getting to a bowl. Merely getting to a third-tier bowl next season, though, likely won't be enough to keep it.
Player to watch next season: CB V'Angelo Bentley.

Check out the alternate college football uniforms worn during the 2014 season.

67. Kentucky (5-7)

Buzz: They made strides in their second season under coach Mark Stoops. But after starting 5-1, they ended the season on a five-game losing streak.
Player to watch next season: QB Patrick Towles.

68. Western Kentucky (8-5)

Buzz: If nothing else, the Hilltoppers were entertaining. They scored at least 34 points in all but one game, reached the 45-point plateau eight times and scored more than 50 three times. Thing is, they surrendered at least 40 points eight times and at least 50 four times. And they almost blew a 49-14 second-half lead in their bowl game, holding on to win by one.
Player to watch next season: QB Brandon Doughty.

69. Michigan (5-7)

Buzz: "Michigan's offense was brutal." That has 25 letters. So does this: "Jim Harbaugh is the new savior."
Player to watch next season: CB Blake Countess.

70. Rice (8-5)

Buzz: For the first time in school history, the Owls now have been to a bowl in three consecutive seasons.
Player to watch next season: OT Caleb Williams.

71. Louisiana-Lafayette (9-4)

Buzz: This was ULL's fourth consecutive nine-win season. So how come coach Mark Hudspeth hasn't been hired away yet?
Player to watch next season: RB Elijah McGuire.

72. Western Michigan (8-5)

Buzz: Energetic (and that is putting it lightly) second-year coach P.J. Fleck oversaw a stunning turnaround. The Broncos won just one game last season, then went to a bowl this season.
Player to watch next season: RB Jarvion Franklin.

73. Fresno State (6-8)

Buzz: The Bulldogs won the Mountain West West Division title in their first season without QB Derek Carr. The defense needs a lot of improvement.
Player to watch next season: RB Marteze Waller.

74. Nevada (7-6)

Buzz: The Wolf Pack played four teams that ended with at least 10 wins. They were 0-4 in those games, but lost each by seven or fewer points.
Player to watch next season: TE Jarred Gipson.

75. Georgia Southern (9-3)

Buzz: The Eagles' first season in the FBS ranks was a big success. They finished unbeaten in the Sun Belt, but as a new FBS program, they weren't bowl-eligible.
Player to watch next season: RB Matt Breida.

Follow Mike Huguenin on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW