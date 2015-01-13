Ranking every FBS team: Nos. 51-75

Buzz: If nothing else, the Hilltoppers were entertaining. They scored at least 34 points in all but one game, reached the 45-point plateau eight times and scored more than 50 three times. Thing is, they surrendered at least 40 points eight times and at least 50 four times. And they almost blew a 49-14 second-half lead in their bowl game, holding on to win by one.

Player to watch next season: QB Brandon Doughty.