Ranking every FBS team: Nos. 51-75

51. Boston College (7-6)
Buzz: It was all about the run for BC, which shocked USC early in the season by outmuscling the Trojans. But BC needs to find some kind of offensive balance going forward.
Player to watch next season: RB Jon Hilliman.
52. Houston (8-5)
Buzz: Even with eight wins, the Cougars weren't as good as expected, and that's why there's a new coach. Tom Herman, who had been Ohio State's offensive coordinator, should be able to do good things with this program.
Player to watch next season: SS Adrian McDonald.
53. Miami (6-7)
Buzz: The Hurricanes fizzled out at the end of the season and take a four-game losing streak into next season.
Player to watch next season: QB Brad Kaaya.
54. Virginia Tech (7-6)
Buzz: The Hokies wasted a good defense because the offense was horrible. That point was driven home -- like with a sharp stick in the eye -- in a 6-3 overtime loss to Wake Forest. Still, they beat Ohio State.
Player to watch next season: CB Kendall Fuller.
55. Texas (6-7)
Buzz: There were nice wins over Oklahoma State and West Virginia. But the Longhorns' offense was mediocre at best, and Charlie Strong and his staff have some recruiting to do.
Player to watch next season: G Sedrick Flowers.
56. Oklahoma State (7-6)
Buzz: Quarterback issues and a lackluster defense hurt. But the Cowboys did regroup late in the season, upsetting Oklahoma to close the regular season and Washington in a bowl.
Player to watch next season: DE Emmanuel Ogbah.
57. Pittsburgh (6-7)
Buzz: RB James Conner and WR Tyler Boyd were sophomore stars. Overall, though, the team lacked difference-makers, and new coach Pat Narduzzi needs to find some.
Player to watch next season: RB James Conner.
58. Rutgers (8-5)
Buzz: Raise your hand if you thought the Scarlet Knights would win eight games in their first season in the Big Ten. OK, now raise your hand if you thought the Scarlet Knights would lose eight games in their first season in the Big Ten. Just as we thought -- all the hands are up now.
Player to watch next season: WR Leonte Carroo.
59. Maryland (7-6)
Buzz: The first season in the Big Ten was mildly successful, as the Terps made it to a bowl.
Player to watch next season: CB Will Likely.
60. Iowa (7-6)
Buzz: The biggest underachiever in the Big Ten? It was the Hawkeyes. There was zero consistency on either side of the ball.
Player to watch next season: DE Drew Ott.
61. Penn State (7-6)
Buzz: The defense played at a high level all season. The offense did not, mainly because the line was bad.
Player to watch next season: QB Christian Hackenberg.
62. Navy (8-5)
Buzz: The Midshipmen's defense was a frequent issue; Navy surrendered 36 points per game in its five losses.
Player to watch next season: QB Keenan Reynolds.
63. North Carolina (6-7)
Buzz: The defense was a season-long issue. Plus, the Tar Heels seemed to have packed it in in their final two games, losses to North Carolina State in the regular-season finale and to Rutgers in a bowl.
Player to watch next season: QB Marquise Williams.
64. California (5-7)
Buzz: The Golden Bears had a shot at bowl eligibility in coach Sonny Dykes' second season. But they lost six of their final seven games, including each of the last three. The defense was rancid.
Player to watch next season: QB Jared Goff.
65. Virginia (5-7)
Buzz: The defense did a good job. The offense? Uhh, it did not. Still, coach Mike London -- who has had one winning record in his five seasons -- will return next season.
Player to watch next season: CB Demetrious Nicholson.
66. Illinois (6-7)
Buzz: Third-year coach Tim Beckman saved his job by getting to a bowl. Merely getting to a third-tier bowl next season, though, likely won't be enough to keep it.
Player to watch next season: CB V'Angelo Bentley.
67. Kentucky (5-7)
Buzz: They made strides in their second season under coach Mark Stoops. But after starting 5-1, they ended the season on a five-game losing streak.
Player to watch next season: QB Patrick Towles.
68. Western Kentucky (8-5)
Buzz: If nothing else, the Hilltoppers were entertaining. They scored at least 34 points in all but one game, reached the 45-point plateau eight times and scored more than 50 three times. Thing is, they surrendered at least 40 points eight times and at least 50 four times. And they almost blew a 49-14 second-half lead in their bowl game, holding on to win by one.
Player to watch next season: QB Brandon Doughty.
69. Michigan (5-7)
Buzz: "Michigan's offense was brutal." That has 25 letters. So does this: "Jim Harbaugh is the new savior."
Player to watch next season: CB Blake Countess.
70. Rice (8-5)
Buzz: For the first time in school history, the Owls now have been to a bowl in three consecutive seasons.
Player to watch next season: OT Caleb Williams.
71. Louisiana-Lafayette (9-4)
Buzz: This was ULL's fourth consecutive nine-win season. So how come coach Mark Hudspeth hasn't been hired away yet?
Player to watch next season: RB Elijah McGuire.
72. Western Michigan (8-5)
Buzz: Energetic (and that is putting it lightly) second-year coach P.J. Fleck oversaw a stunning turnaround. The Broncos won just one game last season, then went to a bowl this season.
Player to watch next season: RB Jarvion Franklin.
73. Fresno State (6-8)
Buzz: The Bulldogs won the Mountain West West Division title in their first season without QB Derek Carr. The defense needs a lot of improvement.
Player to watch next season: RB Marteze Waller.
74. Nevada (7-6)
Buzz: The Wolf Pack played four teams that ended with at least 10 wins. They were 0-4 in those games, but lost each by seven or fewer points.
Player to watch next season: TE Jarred Gipson.
75. Georgia Southern (9-3)
Buzz: The Eagles' first season in the FBS ranks was a big success. They finished unbeaten in the Sun Belt, but as a new FBS program, they weren't bowl-eligible.
Player to watch next season: RB Matt Breida.