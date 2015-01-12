Ranking every FBS team: Nos. 101-128

Published: Jan 12, 2015 at 01:22 PM

101. Wyoming (4-8)

Buzz: The Cowboys had an OK start, including a victory over an Air Force team that finished with 10 wins, but struggled down the stretch.
Player to watch next season: DE Eddie Yarbrough.

102. New Mexico (4-8)

Buzz: The Lobos struggled again, and forgive us that we wonder if coach Bob Davie sometimes wishes he still were an ESPN broadcaster.
Player to watch next season: LB Dakota Cox.

103. Buffalo (5-6)

Buzz: The Bulls had an easy schedule but didn't make it pay off. New coach Lance Leipold arrives from Division III power Wisconsin-Whitewater in an attempt to change things.
Player to watch next season: RB Anthone Taylor.

104. Iowa State (2-10)

Buzz: Both of the wins came over teams that ended up in a bowl. But the Cyclones were bad down the stretch, including a loss to Kansas.
Player to watch next season: FS Kamari Cotton-Moya.

Check out the alternate college football uniforms worn during the 2014 season.

105. Army (4-8)

Buzz: Army remains the clear and distinct third team among the service academies. Air Force and Navy went bowling this season; Army has been to one bowl since 1996 (in 2010).
Player to watch next season: CB Josh Jenkins.

106. Akron (5-7)

Buzz: The Zips might have been the biggest disappointment in the MAC. They started 4-2, including a win at Pitt, then fell apart down the stretch in a weak league.
Player to watch next season: LB Jatavis Brown.

107. Hawaii (4-9)

Buzz: Seven losses came to bowl teams, and the Warriors lost three times to Pac-12 schools.
Player to watch next season: OT Ben Clarke.

108. Wake Forest (3-9)

Buzz: It was thought new coach Dave Clawson would have a tough go of it in his first season, and that proved correct. The Demon Deacons rushed for just 479 yards all season.
Player to watch next season: LB Brandon Chubb.

109. North Texas (4-8)

Buzz: The Mean Green weren't mean at all during the fall, suffering through their ninth losing record in the past 10 seasons.
Player to watch next season: WR Carlos Harris.

110. Florida International (4-8)

Buzz: The Golden Panthers made big strides this season; four of their losses came by three or fewer points.
Player to watch next season: TE Jonnu Smith.

111. Vanderbilt (3-9)

Buzz: After three good seasons under James Franklin, the Commodores regressed under new coach Derek Mason. In short, they looked like the Commodores of old. This was the ninth time this century Vandy lost at least eight games.
Player to watch next season: TE Steven Scheu.

112. Louisiana-Monroe (4-8)

Buzz: Three of the Warhawks' four wins came against teams ranked 123rd, 126th and 127th in this poll.
Player to watch next season: WR Rashon Ceaser.

113. Florida Atlantic (3-9)

Buzz: The Owls might not have been as bad as their record; they lost four games by three or fewer points, including two one-point setbacks.
Player to watch next season: DT Trevon Coley.

114. Tulane (3-9)

Buzz: The Green Wave went bowling in 2013, and there was some momentum heading into this season as the program moved into an on-campus stadium. Alas, the momentum was stopped.
Player to watch next season: CB Parry Nickerson.

115. San Jose State (3-9)

Buzz: The offense fell apart late in the season, with the Spartans scoring just 14 total points in their final three games.
Player to watch next season: WR Tyler Winston.

116. UNLV (2-11)

Buzz: The Rebels went to a bowl game last season, but sunk back into the mire this season for their fourth two-win season in the past five years. UNLV's new coach is Tony Sanchez, who had been coach at powerhouse Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High.
Player to watch next season: WR Devonte Boyd.

117. Southern Miss (3-9)

Buzz: Despite the record, the Golden Eagles took some baby steps back toward respectability. Remember that they won 12 games in 2011 -- but just four since (and three of those four were this season).
Player to watch next season: C Cameron Tom.

118. Massachusetts (3-9)

Buzz: QB Blake Frohnapfel transferred in from Marshall and threw the ball around effectively for new coach Mark Whipple. UMass wasn't that good, but the Minutemen usually were exciting to watch.
Player to watch next season: WR Tajae Sharpe.

Check out the best moves of college football cheerleaders during the 2014 season.

119. Kent State (2-9)

Buzz: The final game of the season was canceled by bad weather. That likely saved the Golden Flashes from their 10th season with double-digit losses in school history.
Player to watch next season: FS Nate Holley.

120. Miami of Ohio (2-10)

Buzz: The RedHawks won 10 games in 2010; they have won 10 games in the four season since.
Player to watch next season: DE J'Terius Jones.

121. Tulsa (2-10)

Buzz: The Golden Hurricane won at least eight games per season eight times from 2003-12, but have just five wins since. New coach Philip Montgomery had been offensive coordinator at Baylor.
Player to watch next season: WR Keevan Lucas.

122. Troy (3-9)

Buzz: The final season for longtime coach Larry Blakeney was memorable but not in a good way. He had been coach since 1991, and the 3-9 mark tied his worst record as coach. The new coach is former Kentucky offensive coordinator Neal Brown.
Player to watch next season: FS Montres Kitchens.

123. Connecticut (2-10)

Buzz: The Huskies' win over UCF was one of the biggest upsets of the entire season. But UConn also was the only team to lose to SMU.
Player to watch next season: WR Geremy Davis.

124. Eastern Michigan (2-10)

Buzz: The Eagles had a new coach, but it was more of the same: This was their third season in a row with two wins, and EMU has not had a winning record since 1995.
Player to watch next season: DT Pat O'Connor.

Take a look at the great players, coaches and teams that have shaped the history of college football.

125. SMU (1-11)

Buzz: It was a brutal season on the Hilltop. The Mustangs were inept offensively and defensively, which obviously is a deadly combo. New coach Chad Morris, who had been offensive coordinator at Clemson, lends hope.
Player to watch next season: C Taylor Lasecki.

126. Idaho (1-10)

Buzz: We start a run of three consecutive Sun Belt teams to close out the rankings. Idaho's only win came against the team ranked 127th.
Player to watch next season: QB Matt Linehan.

127. New Mexico State (2-10)

Buzz: The Aggies' two wins came over a FCS team and over the team ranked 128th.
Player to watch next season: WR Teldrick Morgan.

128. Georgia State (1-11)

Buzz: The Panthers' only victory came in the season-opener. By one point. Against a FCS school that was playing its first game as a FCS member after moving up from Division II.
Player to watch next season: WR Donovan Harden.

Follow Mike Huguenin on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

