Ranking every FBS QB situation at midseason: Nos. 1-10

Published: Oct 15, 2014 at 07:32 AM

We ranked all the FBS quarterback situations before the season, and with the season now at the midpoint, we have decided to do it again.

Not a top 10 or a top 25 list, but we've ranked the quarterback situations for all 128 FBS programs.

The most important thing to note before you dive in: This is not simply a comparison of the talent level of the starters (we'll let the 2015 and 2016 NFL Drafts sort that out). Instead, the overriding aspect of this is how a quarterback has produced in his offense this season. That might sound simple but it really isn't. For instance, Mississippi State's Dak Prescott would not be a good quarterback at Washington State, and Washington State's Connor Halliday would not be a good quarterback at Mississippi State. But each is performing at a high level where he is.

1. Mississippi State (preseason: 20th)

Main starter: Dak Prescott
Buzz: Prescott, a junior, is the major reason the Bulldogs have become a legitimate contender for the national title. He is ninth nationally in total offense (342.3 yards per game), and his per-play average of 7.84 yards is third-highest nationally among players with at least 250 plays. He is tied for the national lead in rushing TDs by a quarterback with eight. Prescott has rushed for 576 yards and has had four 100-yard games. He also has thrown 14 TD passes and is 10th nationally in quarterback rating.

» Heisman Watch: Prescott's run gives race a new leader

2. Oregon (preseason: 2nd)

Main starter: Marcus Mariota
Buzz: Mariota has thrown at least two TD passes in every game this season, and he is the only one of the 76 quarterbacks nationally with at least 155 passing attempts not to have thrown an interception. He is second nationally in yards per attempt (10.5) and leads the nation in quarterback rating; in addition, his 17 TD passes are tied for 10th-most nationally. He is averaging 9.37 yards per play, the highest in the nation for any player who has been involved in at least 50 plays.

3. Florida State (preseason: 1st)

Main starter: Jameis Winston
Buzz: Winston's off-field issues are well-documented, but he has played well this season. He has thrown for 1,605 yards and 11 TDs, and is completing 70.0 percent of his passing attempts; that is sixth-best nationally and the best for any of the 28 quarterbacks averaging 36 attempts per game. Winston also has scored two rushing TDs.

4. Baylor (preseason: 3rd)

Main starter: Bryce Petty
Buzz: Petty missed all of one game and half of another, but still has thrown for 1,524 yards and 15 TDs. He also has rushed for three scores. In the game he missed, backup Seth Russell threw for 438 yards and five TDs. That's not bad for a No. 2 guy.

Check out the alternate college football uniforms worn during the 2014 season.

5. Notre Dame (preseason: 15th)

Main starter: Everett Golson
Buzz: Golson guided the Irish to the 2012 national championship game, then missed last season because of an academic suspension. He has returned with a splash. He has thrown 16 TD passes and has accounted for 20 TDs this season, two more than he did in all of 2012. His recent penchant for turnovers (nine in the past three games) is something to watch, though.

» Scout's Take: Golson showing promise as prospect

6. Ole Miss (preseason: 21st)

Main starter: Bo Wallace
Buzz: Wallace is a three-year starter and a solid dual-threat quarterback. He has accounted for 17 TDs for the Rebels, who are in the thick of the race for the national title. He is averaging 298.2 yards of total offense per game. He accounted for eight TDs and zero turnovers the past two weeks in wins over Alabama and Texas A&M.

7. East Carolina (preseason: 4th)

Main starter: Shane Carden
Buzz: Carden became the leading passer in school history this season and is on pace for his second consecutive 4,000-yard season. He has thrown 16 TD passes and also has rushed for three scores, and he has had three 400-yard outings this season.

8. California (preseason: 27th)

Main starter: Jared Goff
Buzz: Goff threw for 3,508 yards and 18 TDs as a true freshman last season; the yardage total was a single-season record at a school that has produced the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Steve Bartkowksi and Joe Kapp. Well, he is going to blow that number out of the water this season: He is on a pace for throw for 4,358 yards. Goff has thrown 24 TD passes against just three interceptions, and he is completing 65.5 percent of his passes, too. He has had four 300-yard games and five games with at least three TD passes.

9. Western Kentucky (preseason: 74th)

Main starter: Brandon Doughty
Buzz: Weird but true: Doughty was recruited by Willie Taggart, who preferred a run-first offense, struggled a bit under pass-first coach Bobby Petrino last season and now has blossomed with new coach Jeff Brohm. He averages 433.0 passing yards per game and has had two 500-yard games. He has thrown 16 TD passes and is completing 69.0 percent of his passes.

» 2015 NFL Draft order: Top three needs for all 32 teams

10. UCLA (preseason: 5th)

Main starter: Brett Hundley
Buzz: Hundley has been criticized for his work in the pocket because he is sacked so often (24 times). While the Bruins' offensive line needs work, Hundley deserves the criticism. At the same time, he has accounted for 14 TDs (11 TD passes) and leads the nation in completion percentage (72.1) and is sixth in quarterback rating.

Follow Mike Huguenin on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW