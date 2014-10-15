Ranking every FBS QB situation at midseason: Nos. 1-10

The most important thing to note before you dive in: This is not simply a comparison of the talent level of the starters (we'll let the 2015 and 2016 NFL Drafts sort that out). Instead, the overriding aspect of this is how a quarterback has produced in his offense this season. That might sound simple but it really isn't. For instance, Mississippi State's Dak Prescott would not be a good quarterback at Washington State, and Washington State's Connor Halliday would not be a good quarterback at Mississippi State. But each is performing at a high level where he is.