Ranking every club's 2016 NFL Draft haul: Teams 29-32

Published: May 03, 2016 at 05:12 AM
Lance Zierlein

Draft Analyst

Let's take a look at the draft hauls of the 32 teams in the league. In putting this list together, I looked at how teams addressed their needs, operated within the confines of their draft picks and sprinkled in my own assessments of some of their selections. My rankings continue with teams 29-32.

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Draft picks:Chris Jones (No. 37 overall), KeiVarae Russell (No. 74 overall), Parker Ehinger (No. 105 overall), Eric Murray (No. 106 overall), Demarcus Robinson (No. 126 overall), Kevin Hogan (No. 162 overall), Tyreek Hill (No. 165 overall), D.J. White (No. 178 overall), Dadi Nicolas (No. 203 overall)

I love the fact that the Chiefs traded back and still landed a mega-talent like Chris Jones, but he has to keep the motor revved. Eric Murray fits the Chiefs' mold and D.J. White (sixth round) was a steal. The Chiefs took a shot with a couple of high-ceiling, low-floor prospects in Demarcus Robinson and Tyreek Hill, who have talent but questionable character.

30. Philadelphia Eagles

Draft picks:Carson Wentz (No. 2 overall), Isaac Seumalo (No. 79 overall), Wendell Smallwood (No. 153), Halapoulivaati Vaitai (No. 164), Blake Countess (No. 196), Jalen Mills (No. 233), Alex McCalister (No. 240), Joe Walker (No. 251)

As with the Rams, it is hard to give the Eagles high marks on their "draft haul" considering how much they had to give up for Carson Wentz, but it might end up being worth it. We'll see. Bonus points for the Eagles' ability to address their needs with the picks they had left on Day 3.

31. Los Angeles Rams

Draft picks:Jared Goff (No. 1 overall), Tyler Higbee (No. 110), Pharoh Cooper (No. 117), Temarrick Hemingway (No. 177), Josh Forrest (No. 190), Mike Thomas (No. 206)

On one hand, the Rams didn't have much to work with after the mega-trade to move up for Jared Goff. On the other hand, they did a nice job of adding quality pass-catchers like Tyler Higbee and Pharoh Cooper for Goff. Unfortunately, there are still several holes that didn't get addressed.

32. Carolina Panthers

Draft picks:Vernon Butler (No. 30 overall), James Bradberry (No. 62 overall), Daryl Worley (No. 77 overall), Zack Sanchez (No. 141), Beau Sandland (No. 252)

It's hard to get too excited about what Carolina did, even though I think GM Dave Gettleman has a good feel for the process. While Vernon Butler has a massive upside as an interior disruptor, the Panthers seemed to be locking in on traits with cornerbacks James Bradberry and Daryl Worley.

