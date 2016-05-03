Ranking every club's 2016 NFL Draft haul: Teams 1-4

I'm not a fan of draft grades. Who likes to have a test graded when you haven't even taken the exam yet? With that said, I do believe that we can peek into how teams managed their drafts, and how they addressed some of their needs relative to the draft board.
Let's take a look at the draft hauls of the 32 teams in the league. In putting this list together, I looked at how teams addressed their needs, operated within the confines of their draft picks and sprinkled in my own assessments of some of their selections. Here are my rankings of each team's haul, from 1-32.
1. Tennessee Titans
Draft picks:Jack Conklin (No. 8 overall), Kevin Dodd (No. 33 overall), Austin Johnson (No. 42 overall), Derrick Henry (No. 45 overall), Kevin Byard (No. 64 overall), Tajae Sharpe (No. 140 overall), LeShaun Sims (No. 157 overall), Sebastian Tretola (No. 193 overall), Aaron Wallace (No. 222 overall), Kalan Reed (No. 253 overall)
The Titans did a very good job of moving down to add picks and then moving back up to land their tackle in Jack Conklin. The Titans drafted according to both talent and need, and found a combination of likely future starters and quality depth in this draft.
2. Baltimore Ravens
Draft picks:Ronnie Stanley (No. 6 overall), Kamalei Correa (No. 42 overall), Bronson Kaufusi (No. 70 overall), Tavon Young (No. 104 overall), Chris Moore (No. 107 overall), Alex Lewis (No. 130 overall), Willie Henry (No. 132 overall), Kenneth Dixon (No. 134 overall), Matt Judon (No. 146 overall), Keenan Reynolds (No. 182 overall), Maurice Canady (No. 209 overall)
We all know the Ravens added an excellent pass-blocking tackle in Ronnie Stanley, but they had a nice blend of need, scheme fit and outstanding third-day values with Kenneth Dixon and Willie Henry.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars
Draft picks:Jalen Ramsey (No. 5 overall), Myles Jack (No. 36 overall), Yannick Ngakoue (No. 69 overall), Sheldon Day (No. 103 overall), Tyrone Holmes (No. 181 overall), Branden Allen (No. 201 overall), Jonathan Woodard (No. 226 overall)
It's hard not to love adding two of the top five talents in the draft within the first two rounds, but Myles Jack must stay healthy. GM Dave Caldwell's draft combined high-end talent with quality speculation (DEs Yannick Ngakoue and Tyrone Holmes) and productive talent from quality programs (Sheldon Day and Brandon Allen).
4. San Diego Chargers
Draft picks:Joey Bosa (No. 3 overall), Hunter Henry (No. 35 overall), Max Tuerk (No. 66 overall), Joshua Perry (No. 102 overall), Jatavis Brown (No. 175 overall), Drew Kaser (No. 179 overall), Derek Watt (No. 198 overall), Donavon Clark (No. 224 overall)
It's hard to find fault with what the Chargers did in the first two rounds, as they attacked needs with top-rated players. Along the way, the Chargers found a punter, a starting center and an explosive linebacker in Jatavis Brown whom some evaluators believe can become a draft steal if the Chargers have a plan for him.