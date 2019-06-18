Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into 2019: Saquon Barkley No. 1

Gurley was one of the most productive backs in the league last season, ranking second among RBs in touches per game (22.5), rushing yards per game (89.4) and scrimmage yards per game (130.8). He also scored a league-high 21 touchdowns. A knee injury sidelined Gurley for the last two weeks of the regular season, and he wasn't the same in his return in the postseason. Looking ahead to 2019, less is more in his situation -- as I explained on "NFL Total Access" earlier this month. Of course, the knee issue will be something to continue to monitor, but the Rams will get carries from Malcolm Brown and third-round draft pick Darrell Henderson, which will allow Gurley to be fresher and more explosive when he is on the field. Don't get it twisted, though; Gurley's production will still be among the best in the league. Just on fewer touches.