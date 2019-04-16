Russell Wilson, Seahawks agree to 4-year, $140M deal

It appears Russell Wilson will be staying in Seattle.

The Seahawks and their star quarterback have agreed to terms on a contract extension, Wilson tweeted early Tuesday morning.

Wilson posted a video on his Twitter account with wife Ciara, saying "Hey Seattle, we got a deal."

The new deal is for four years and $140 million, with $107 million guaranteed and includes a no-trade clause, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The extension would make Wilson the highest-paid player in the NFL, surpassing Aaron Rodgers' deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson had self-imposed a midnight deadline for reaching a new deal, with his agent negotiating in Seattle over the last few days. With the extension, the 30-year-old would be under contract through the 2023 season.

Under Wilson, the Seahawks are 75-36-1 in the regular season, reaching the playoffs in six of his seven seasons and winning the Super Bowl in 2014. The five-time Pro Bowler has averaged 28 touchdown passes a season, with a career 100.3 passer rating.