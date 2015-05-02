Randy Gregory leads biggest sliders in 2015 NFL Draft

Nobody's fall in the draft drew more attention than Gregory's, and no fall played out on a bigger stage, because he was in Chicago for the draft and turned the proverbial lights out in the green room. The Dallas Cowboys picked up a top-10 talent with the No. 60 overall pick, thanks to concerns about his failed marijuana test at the Scouting Combine and maturity issues that included scheduled meetings with NFL clubs for which Gregory was either tardy or missed altogether. Gregory expressed shock that he didn't get picked in the first round, even though he was aware a slip was coming. Sometimes, sliding prospects become steals -- a focused Gregory would be just that.