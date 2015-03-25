Randy Gregory impresses in workout for Carolina Panthers

As a potential top-five pick, however, Gregory figures to be wearing another club's hat by the time the Panthers make their first-round choice at No. 25. Moving up in the draft high enough to acquire Gregory would require a blockbuster trade, in the order of what the Atlanta Falcons gave up in 2011 to move up 21 spots from No. 27 to No. 6 to draft wide receiver Julio Jones. The Cleveland Browns reaped five draft picks from the trade, including two first-rounders, a second-rounder, and two fourth-rounders over a two-year stretch.