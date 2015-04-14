Randy Gregory calls New Orleans 'boring'

Nebraska linebacker and presumptive first-round draft pick Randy Gregory is used to rushing the quarterback, but following a visit to the New Orleans Saints, he found himself backpedaling.
From criticism, that is.
His mistake? Being critical of New Orleans on social media:
Here's our suggestion: hit a few local restaurants in one of America's best towns to find a meal, and try to add some weight to the 235-pound frame that some NFL scouts believe might be too thin. But apparently, some of the Gregory's Twitter replies weren't quite so constructive:
Gregory had some more back-and-forth exchanges with those who took offense to his impression of New Orleans, but the impression that matters most is the one he made on the Saints. New Orleans holds the No. 13 overall, pick, and NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein projects the club to use it on Gregory.
Gregory, by now, is no doubt used to explaining himself. Since admitting in an interview with NFL.com three weeks ago that he failed a drug test at the NFL Scouting Combine, Gregory has been under all the more scrutiny, and has had to establish a new trust with NFL coaches and executives. Once considered a potential top-five pick, Gregory is now expected to fall out of the top 10 in the draft, according to NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah.