Randy Gregory calls New Orleans 'boring'

Gregory, by now, is no doubt used to explaining himself. Since admitting in an interview with NFL.com three weeks ago that he failed a drug test at the NFL Scouting Combine, Gregory has been under all the more scrutiny, and has had to establish a new trust with NFL coaches and executives. Once considered a potential top-five pick, Gregory is now expected to fall out of the top 10 in the draft, according to NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah.