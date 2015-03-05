Randy Gregory, Ameer Abdullah shine at Nebraska pro day

Just like that pro day five years ago, a former Nebraska defensive lineman was the star of the show Thursday, as nearly every scout, coach and personnel man had their eyes trained closely on potential top-10 pick Randy Gregory. However, the edge rusher was determined to prove that he's much more than a player who can simply get to the quarterback, and ran through a full gamut of linebacker drills designed to show off his coverage skills and ability to stay on the field for every defensive snap.