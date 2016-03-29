Ramsey: Titans should pick me because I'm draft's best player

Jalen Ramsey doesn't want any hometown favoritism from the Titans, who hold the 2016 NFL Draft's top pick.
The former Florida State defensive back doesn't think he should need it.
"They should take me not because I'm a Nashville kid. They should take me because I'm the best player in this year's draft," Ramsey told NFL Media's Albert Breer at the Seminoles' pro day Tuesday.
Ramsey is from Smyrna, Tenn., about 25 minutes southeast of Nashville, and attended one of the area's powerhouse high-school football programs in Brentwood Academy. The Titans could turn to Ramsey with the first overall pick instead of the presumptive No. 1 pick, Ole Miss left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Titansdispatched a large group of coaches, scouts and executives to Ole Miss' pro day Monday to watch Tunsil, among other top prospects. NFL Media analysts Mike Mayock and Bucky Brooks said following the workout that Tunsil should be the No. 1 pick by the Titans.
Still, the club is doing its homework on Ramsey, as well. The Titanssent a big contingent to FSU's pro day and have been in touch with the versatile former All-ACC star quite a bit throughout the draft process, according to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website.
In another sign of just how confident Ramsey is about what he's proven this draft season, he participated in position drills only during FSU's pro day, standing on his testing results from last month's NFL Scouting Combine, where he validated the belief that he's one of the draft's most freakish athletes.