Ramsey: Titans should pick me because I'm draft's best player

Ramsey is from Smyrna, Tenn., about 25 minutes southeast of Nashville, and attended one of the area's powerhouse high-school football programs in Brentwood Academy. The Titans could turn to Ramsey with the first overall pick instead of the presumptive No. 1 pick, Ole Miss left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Titansdispatched a large group of coaches, scouts and executives to Ole Miss' pro day Monday to watch Tunsil, among other top prospects. NFL Media analysts Mike Mayock and Bucky Brooks said following the workout that Tunsil should be the No. 1 pick by the Titans.