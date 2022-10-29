Around the NFL

Rams' Sean McVay anticipates 'normal workload' for WR Van Jefferson (knee) vs. 49ers

Published: Oct 29, 2022 at 12:16 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Rams' scuffling offense is expected to get a boost Sunday against a divisional foe Los Angeles historically struggles against.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday the team plans to activate wide receiver Van Jefferson off injured reserve to suit up against the 49ers. Better yet, McVay believes the third-year wideout will be set to go full speed after missing most of training camp and L.A.'s first six games with a knee injury.

"I think he's felt great this week," McVay said, via the team's official transcript. "I think we'll kind of monitor as the game progresses. A lot of it is predicated on, 'All right, are you able to have some continuity with some of your drives and getting multiple plays off?' But the goal is, he's been full speed. He's done a great job this week. We've been able to develop some depth in that room that I think will be helpful to be able to still keep some of those other guys involved. But we're anticipating a normal workload for Van when you've seen him in previous years."

After contributing 19 catches for 220 yards and one score in his rookie year, Jefferson broke out in 2021 with 802 yards and six touchdowns on 50 receptions. His increased production coincided with Matthew Stafford's arrival and Los Angeles' elevation to seventh across the league in points scored, its highest output since finishing 2018 as the second-ranked scoring offense.

This year the Rams rank 26th in scoring and 29th in yards.

Jefferson's absence isn't the sole cause for the Rams' precipitous drop in offensive efficiency this season. Stafford has struggled to consistently connect with receivers outside of Cooper Kupp, and the running game is nearly nonexistent. Los Angeles has averaged 70.5 yards per game on the ground, ahead of only Tampa Bay (61.5).

Still, Jefferson stepping back into the lineup figures to give Stafford another trusted target.

"He's a really special player," Stafford said Wednesday in anticipation of Jefferson's return. "I got to experience some of that last year with his ability to really be a complete receiver. He had some big plays on tape, there's no question he was running by some people, but he's a guy in my mind that can do it all. It's great to have guys like that. The more you can have of those guys, the better."

It remains to be seen how the Rams mix Jefferson in with free-agent addition Allen Robinson, who has struggled to find his footing but did nab his second TD of the season ahead of L.A.'s Week 7 bye. Regardless, Stafford is looking forward to the coverage nightmare created by his top three receivers possessing deep route trees.

"The fun thing about playing in this offense is Cooper's running deep routes, Allen's running deep routes, Van's running deep routes," Stafford said. "Everybody kind of does everything. To have another guy that's of that talent, of that caliber out there is just going to make us better."

Jefferson ran 80.2% of snaps for the Rams last season, behind Kupp (93.8%) and Robert Woods (92.3%) before Woods' season-ending injury.

Time will tell if he hovers around that number Sunday -- and if his return to the field helps usher in a return to form for the offense.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith's career resurgence reminds Giants DC Wink Martindale of Kurt Warner

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale compared Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's career resurgence to Kurt Warner against the Giants-Seahawks game. Both teams go into Sunday hoping to keep their surprise starts going.

news

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb 'would love to be in Denver long-term'

Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb 'would love to be in Denver long-term' with Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline near.

news

Niners rule out WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) for Sunday's game vs. Rams

The 49ers will be without star receiver Deebo Samuel against the Rams on Sunday afternoon. Samuel was ruled out Friday with a hamstring injury after not participating in practice all week.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle/illness) will be questionable vs. Texans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is questionable to play Sunday against the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday.

news

Bucs' Shaquil Barrett suffered torn Achilles vs. Ravens, will miss remainder of 2022 season

An MRI has confirmed Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars in London

Russell Wilson will be back on the field as the Broncos look to snap a four-game losing skid in London against the Jaguars. Coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday that Wilson would be the starting quarterback on Sunday, barring a setback.

news

Titans' Derrick Henry downplays dominance over Texans: 'I really don't try to live in the past'

Derrick Henry could continue his dominance over the Texans on Sunday. The Titans running back has generated 200-plus yards and at least two touchdowns in his past three meetings against Houston.

news

Winner of Panthers-Falcons game Sunday will be in first place in NFC South thanks to Buccaneers loss

The Buccaneers' 27-22 loss on Thursday night added intrigue to the Panthers-Falcons game Sunday afternoon. With the Bucs falling to 3-5, the winner of the Panthers-Falcons bout will own first place in a woeful NFC South division.

news

Ravens rookie TE Isaiah Likely shines in prime-time win over Buccaneers

The Ravens watched key offensive playmakers drop like flies in the first half of Thursday's 27-22 victory over the Buccaneers. Up to the plate stepped rookie tight end Isaiah Likely.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE