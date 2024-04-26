 Skip to main content
Rams QB Matthew Stafford seeking adjusted contract with more guaranteed money

Published: Apr 26, 2024 at 12:20 PM
Matthew Stafford's in the market for a little more guaranteed compensation from the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford is seeking an adjustment to his contract that would provide him with more guaranteed money beyond the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Rapoport added the veteran quarterback, who believes he has plenty more in the gas tank, has been in attendance for voluntary practices, but it's a bit of a lingering offseason issue for the Rams to be content with.

Stafford, 36, is entering his 16th NFL season and fourth with the Rams, whom he captained to a Super Bowl victory in the 2021 season. Having signed a four-year, $160 million extension in the spring of 2022 following the team's Super Bowl triumph, Stafford has three more seasons left on his contract, but just $31 million remaining in guaranteed salary this year and none over the final two seasons, per Over the Cap.

Stafford's clearly looking for more security in his bank account before his guarantees run out.

Having never missed a game for the Detroit Lions from 2011 to 2018, Stafford's still lauded for his toughness, but injuries have hampered him over the past two campaigns and led to him missing 10 games over that span.

Nonetheless, he showed last year he can still sling it with the best of them, throwing for 3,965 yards and 24 touchdowns in 15 games, but beyond his statistics, impressing onlookers on a nearly weekly basis with the throws he can still make.

With two more days of the 2024 NFL Draft, Rams general manager Les Snead has another important add to his to-do list.

