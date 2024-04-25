 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Rams WR Cooper Kupp confident he can reclaim triple crown form: 'That is who I believe myself to be'

Published: Apr 25, 2024 at 10:25 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

When it comes to his approach to the game and his endless work ethic, Cooper Kupp remains unchanged.

Just ask Puka Nacua, who recently spun the tale of upchucking on Kupp’s lawn trying to keep up with the veteran wide receiver.

Kupp's health and his production, however, have waned since a historic 2021 campaign. Nonetheless, the 30-year-old wholeheartedly believes he can return to the form of the wide receiver who turned in one of history's finest seasons not that long ago.

"I don't know if I would be still playing if I didn't think that was still who I was," Kupp said earlier this week, via the team website’s Stu Jackson. "That is who I believe myself to be. I'm counting on myself to get there for my teammates, that's the player they're counting on to be there on Sundays, and I believe the work that I do, how I prepare, all that stuff's going to be there to be the productive player that I know that I am."

In 2021, Kupp and then-new arrival Matthew Stafford's instant chemistry provided the Rams with a winning formula from the get-go. En route to a Super Bowl triumph, the Rams were buoyed by Kupp claiming the wide receiver triple crown -- leading the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16).

After reaching the pinnacle of Super Bowl glory, though, Kupp stumbled due to injuries. In the two seasons that followed, he's failed to eclipse his stunning 2021 statistics in 2022 and 2023 combined (134 receptions, 1,549 yards and 11 TDs in 21 games).

The culprits have largely been ankle and hamstring injuries that have been long to heel. There's also been the ascent of the aforementioned Nacua, who turned in statistical history of his own during his rookie campaign last season.

There's optimism that a Kupp revival coupled with a continued rise from Nacua could lead to perhaps the most formidable receiving duo in the league. It's still April, though.

Right now, Kupp is putting in work, staying healthy and concentrating on effectiveness in his training more so than overdoing it after a strenuous 2023 campaign in which he flashed the Kupp of old, but lacked consistency in his production.

"Efficiency is a big thing for me," Kupp said. "The more efficient you can play saves more down the line for you. Don't do more than you have to, so that you can do more when you need to. That's kind of the mantra I live by with that."

Kupp will be 31 on June 15, but he's aiming to turn the clock back to when he was 28, leading the NFL in every major receiving category and propelling the Rams to a Lombardi Trophy.

"I look forward to being able to go out there this year," he said, "and play some good football."

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from ahead of Thursday's Round 1

Could the Broncos trade down for a quarterback on Thursday night? Will a top-ranked pass rusher fall due to injury questions? There's plenty of buzz ahead of Night 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Commanders to retire Hall of Fame CB Darrell Green's No. 28

The Washington Commanders announced they will retire Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green's jersey No. 28 during the upcoming regular season
news

Gardner Minshew always considered Las Vegas 'first option': 'I feel like Raiders have been in my path'

Gardner Minshew isn't a sure thing to end up first on the Raiders' depth chart come September, but they were his top priority regardless once free agency begin back in March.
news

2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young aims to rebound, 'be the best version I can' for Panthers in 2024

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is looking forward to a fresh start in Year 2, aiming to look forward wile also learning from his rookie travails. 
news

Will 2024 NFL Draft be historical family affair?

With an abundance of NFL prospects with familiar surnames likely to hear their names repeated in the 2024 NFL Draft, some new standards could be set. 
news

Jaguars' Tony Khan takes punch, piledriver on 'AEW Dynamite' show

Tony Khan, the Jaguars' chief football strategy officer and the founder, owner and booker of All Elite Wrestling, took a punch to the gut and a "Meltzerdriver" piledriver Wednesday night live on AEW Dynamite from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
news

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys met Wednesday about possible return

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys met Wednesday about a potential return, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. There is no deal in place, but the parties are in talks. 
news

DE Trey Hendrickson requests trade from Bengals; team says it won't move him

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, although the team told him it won't move him, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday, per sources. 
news

Cowboys pick up DE Micah Parsons' fifth-year rookie option 

It's not an extension, but the Cowboys are ensuring pass rusher Micah Parsons is on the roster beyond 2024. Dallas has picked up the fifth-year option on Parsons' rookie deal, which is slated to cost $21.324 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Washington Commanders 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

LSU QB Jayden Daniels dismisses reports he doesn't want to play for Commanders

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, thought to be the favorite to go No. 2 to the Washington Commanders on Thursday, dismissed reports on Wednesday that he would prefer to not play in D.C.