Rams WR Cooper Kupp confident he can reclaim triple crown form: 'That is who I believe myself to be'

When it comes to his approach to the game and his endless work ethic, Cooper Kupp remains unchanged.

Just ask Puka Nacua, who recently spun the tale of upchucking on Kupp’s lawn trying to keep up with the veteran wide receiver.

Kupp's health and his production, however, have waned since a historic 2021 campaign. Nonetheless, the 30-year-old wholeheartedly believes he can return to the form of the wide receiver who turned in one of history's finest seasons not that long ago.

"I don't know if I would be still playing if I didn't think that was still who I was," Kupp said earlier this week, via the team website’s Stu Jackson. "That is who I believe myself to be. I'm counting on myself to get there for my teammates, that's the player they're counting on to be there on Sundays, and I believe the work that I do, how I prepare, all that stuff's going to be there to be the productive player that I know that I am."

In 2021, Kupp and then-new arrival Matthew Stafford's instant chemistry provided the Rams with a winning formula from the get-go. En route to a Super Bowl triumph, the Rams were buoyed by Kupp claiming the wide receiver triple crown -- leading the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16).

After reaching the pinnacle of Super Bowl glory, though, Kupp stumbled due to injuries. In the two seasons that followed, he's failed to eclipse his stunning 2021 statistics in 2022 and 2023 combined (134 receptions, 1,549 yards and 11 TDs in 21 games).

The culprits have largely been ankle and hamstring injuries that have been long to heel. There's also been the ascent of the aforementioned Nacua, who turned in statistical history of his own during his rookie campaign last season.

There's optimism that a Kupp revival coupled with a continued rise from Nacua could lead to perhaps the most formidable receiving duo in the league. It's still April, though.

Right now, Kupp is putting in work, staying healthy and concentrating on effectiveness in his training more so than overdoing it after a strenuous 2023 campaign in which he flashed the Kupp of old, but lacked consistency in his production.

"Efficiency is a big thing for me," Kupp said. "The more efficient you can play saves more down the line for you. Don't do more than you have to, so that you can do more when you need to. That's kind of the mantra I live by with that."

Kupp will be 31 on June 15, but he's aiming to turn the clock back to when he was 28, leading the NFL in every major receiving category and propelling the Rams to a Lombardi Trophy.