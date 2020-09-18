Rams HC Sean McVay expects WR Robert Woods' extension to be similar to Cooper Kupp's

A pair of big deals turned September into an expensive month for the Rams.

That receipt could end up getting a little longer if Robert Woods snags the extension expected to come his way following three productive seasons in L.A.

While talking to reporters on Thursday, coach Sean McVay didn't provide a timeline on exactly when that deal will arrive but, on the heels of Cooper Kupp's big-time extension, he believes team brass has every intention to take care of Woods in a big way real soon.

"We want to get him extended too. He's a huge part of what we're doing. So, that's something that, I think, is definitely important," McVay said, via team transcript. "You absolutely talk to your players about that. (WR) Robert (Woods) and (WR) Cooper (Kupp) have been pillars of what we've done the last few years, and great to be able to get Cooper under contract, so happy for him, and you can expect to see something similar down the line here very shortly we're working towards for Robert."

Woods, who expressed in August his desire to remain a well-paid Angeleno for the foreseeable future, kicked off the 2020 campaign with a six-catch, 105-yard performance in a 20-17 home win against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. After turning in back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, the 28-year-old wideout's bid for the hat trick got off to a solid start.

Since joining forces in 2017 -- Kupp's rookie season -- the pair has quickly risen to the ranks of being considered one of the NFL's best tandems, something both receivers would vouch for and double down on. In 2019, Woods and Kupp were the only duo to haul in 90-plus receptions and 1,000-or-more yards, according to NFL Research.