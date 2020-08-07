Robert Woods looking for new contract in L.A., hoping to 'get paid'

Rams receiver Robert Woods has been a bargain in Los Angeles, coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for Sean McVay's team.

Eventually, the wideout wants to get paid.

Woods told reporters Thursday that he was in "a little bit of talks early on" with the team about re-doing his contract.

"Really just coming out here showing them that I've been working on my game and pick up where I left off," Woods said, via the L.A. Times. "Come in looking built, looking yoked, feel fast and ready to get paid, for sure."

Woods signed a five-year, $34-million contract in 2017 in L.A. after four years in Buffalo. The 28-year-old has out-earned that contract by leaps and bounds.

With two years remaining on the deal -- with base salaries of $5 million in 2020 (along with $2 million in bonuses) and $9 million in 2021 -- the Rams might not be inclined to rework the deal. They still have to pay Jalen Ramsey, after all, and have Aaron Donald and Jared Goff on big deals. There is also that $36 million in dead money they're paying on previous deals gone bad.

A key piece in McVay's offense, Woods is expected to lead the Rams receiver corps again this season along with Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds.

Woods is currently the 37th-highest-paid WR in terms of average per year, according to Over The Cap. Making less than Adam Humphries, Cole Beasley, Randall Cobb and others who aren't projected to be No. 1 targets shouldn't sit well with Woods.

"You want to go in and get paid for what you're worth -- I think everyone feels that way," he said. "I've been working here for the Rams and want to be here for the rest of my career, keep playing here in L.A., home stadium.