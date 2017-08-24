Rams, Chargers figuring out L.A.; is DeShone Kizer the one?

The Rams, on the other hand, are young and have a nucleus of players projected to be in their prime when they get into a permanent stadium -- and the same could be said for 31-year-old head coach Sean McVay. The jury is still out on quarterback Jared Goff and, to some degree, 2015 Offensive Rookie of the Year Todd Gurley, who took a step back last season. But with veteran Andrew Whitworth brought in to help a leaky offensive line and wide receiver Sammy Watkins acquired in a trade recently to give Goff a legit No. 1 target, there is both short- and long-term potential. Holdout defensive tackle Aaron Donald will be back in the mix at some point to anchor a talented unit now led by defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.