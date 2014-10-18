Rakeem Cato breaks tie with Russell Wilson, sets NCAA record

Marshall's Rakeem Cato set an NCAA record Saturday by throwing a touchdown pass for the 39th consecutive game.
He had been tied with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who played collegiately for North Carolina State and Wisconsin, at 38 games in a row.
Cato set the record with a 1-yard scoring toss to freshman tight end Ryan Yurachek late in the first quarter against host Florida International; it was Yurachek's first career touchdown reception. That was just the beginning of an onslaught, though, as Marshall went on to win, 45-13.
Cato is a Miami native and thus set the record in his hometown.
Cato finished 15-of-27 for 214 yards and four TDs in the easy win. He has 19 TD passes this season for the Herd (7-0).
