Around the NFL

Raiders sign ex-Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley

Published: Apr 23, 2018 at 08:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Released by the Eagles in the wake of a recent arrest, former Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley has found a new NFL home.

The Oakland Raiders announced Monday they are signing Worley.

Drafted No. 77 overall in 2016, Worley started 25 games in two seasons with Carolina. As soon as the league year started in early March, he was sent to Philadelphia in exchange for speedy wideout Torrey Smith.

Worley lasted just five weeks on the Eagles roster before his mid-April arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence along with weapons and disorderly conduct charges.

The 23-year-old will join former Colts cornerback Rashaan Melvin along with journeyman veterans Shareece Wright and Marcus Gilchrist in an overhauled Oakland secondary.

Depending on the development of 2017 first-round pick Gareon Conley, Worley could end up starting alongside Melvin in the upcoming season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bill Belichick wins 325th career game (including playoffs), passing George Halas for second all time

Bill Belichick made history against New York on Sunday when he won his 325th career game (including playoffs) as a head coach by virtue of the New England Patriots' 22-17 win over the Jets to move into sole possession of second place all time, surpassing Bears icon George "Papa Bear" Halas in the process.

news

Lions announce Barry Sanders will receive statue at Ford Field in 2023

The Detroit Lions on Sunday announced that Barry Sanders will have his legacy permanently cemented in the Motor City with a statue at Ford Field in 2023.

news

Seahawks WRs DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett active vs. Giants

Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) are both active against the Giants.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 8: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 8 Sunday.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) inactive vs. Saints

Darren Waller will miss his second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Waller is not expected to play against the Saints after testing his hamstring during pregame warmups.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 8 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Injury roundup: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion protocol) cleared, expected to play vs. Dolphins

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has advanced through the concussion protocol to be cleared for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, and will play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Former All-Pro RB Le'Veon Bell loses unanimous decision to UFC vet Uriah Hall in pro boxing debut

Former NFL All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell loses unanimous decision to UFC veteran Uriah Hall in pro boxing debut.

news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on potentially making a trade before NFL deadline: 'It wouldn't surprise me'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he wouldn't be surprised if the team made a trade before Nov.1 deadline.

news

Titans QB Malik Willis will start Sunday vs. Texans as Ryan Tannehill misses game with ankle injury, illness

Since taking the reins as the Tennessee Titans' QB1, Ryan Tannehill hasn't missed a start. That will change Sunday. Tannehill is ill and dealing with an ankle sprain, putting rookie Malik Willis in line to start for Tennessee on the road against the Houston Texans.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE