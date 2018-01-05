Around the NFL

Raiders plan to introduce Jon Gruden as coach Tuesday

Published: Jan 05, 2018 at 05:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Oakland Raiders are preparing to announce their new head coach next week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Raiders are planning for a Tuesday news conference to introduce soon-to-be-new coach Jon Gruden, according to a source informed of the decision. Rapoport added that Gruden will have his formal interview in Oakland on Monday.

Veteran Raiders reporter Steve Corkran first reported the plan, noting the news conference is expected to be "splashy" in Oakland.

The Raiders are preparing a 10-year, $100 million contract for Gruden, Rapoport reported. Gruden's coordinators will receive four-year deals, Rapoport added.

Gruden's expected hiring has been the worst-kept secret in the NFL after the Raiders fired coach Jack Del Rio following the team's Week 17 loss. Rapoport reported on Monday that Oakland was confident it could lure Gruden out of the press box.

When asked Tuesday if he is a candidate, Gruden said, "Well, I think I am being considered, yes. I hope I'm a candidate."

The head of the diversity group that works with the NFL on its hiring practices confirmed to NFL Network's Steve Wyche on Thursday that Oakland is in compliance with the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least one minority for any head coaching vacancy.

Gruden compiled a 95-81 record during his first run as an NFL head coach from 1998-2008. After coaching the Raiders for four seasons, owner Al Davis traded Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The coach guided the Bucs to their first and only Super Bowl title during the 2002 season. He won five divisional titles during his 11 combined seasons with the Raiders and Bucs.

Since 2009, Gruden has served as a color commentator for the ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcasts.

The energetic coach will now be tasked with turning around a mercurial Raiders team, led by quarterback Derek Carr, that fell to a disappointing 6-10 in 2017 after a 12-4 playoff trip in 2016.

Gruden has been gathering a coaching staff in advance of Tuesday's expected announcement. Cowboys special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia will be allowed out of his contract to join Gruden, per Rapoport. Former Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, now a coaching free agent, is expected to run the defense. Rams quarterbacks coach Greg Olson will also join Gruden as offensive coordinator, according to Rapoport.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs signing former Bears DT Akiem Hicks to one-year deal

The Buccaneers are signing former Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Charges against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy dismissed

The Arapahoe County (Colo.) District Attorney's office on Tuesday filed a motion to dismiss second-degree criminal tampering charges with a domestic violence enhancer against Jeudy, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and James Palmer reported Tuesday.

news

Chiefs impressed with rookie DE George Karlaftis' energy at OTAs: 'He goes 100 miles an hour'

The Kansas City Chiefs are so far excited with the energy brought by rookie pass rusher George Karlaftis at OTAs.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 31

The Houston Texans are signing veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Aaron Donald 'at peace' with potential retirement, but wants to recapture feeling of winning Super Bowl

Rams DT Aaron Donald remains unsure if he will play in 2022 after winning Super Bowl LVI, but is leaving the door open for a return

news

Vikings WR Adam Thielen feels 'rejuvenated' as he enters his 10th season in Minnesota

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen's 2021 season was hindered by an ankle injury that first popped up in a Week 13 game and eventually required season-ending surgery. Now healed up, the veteran said he's been itching to get back on the field.

news

NFL community mourns loss of Jeff Gladney

NFL teams and players mourn the loss of Jeff Gladney, who was tragically killed in a car accident on Monday morning.

news

Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney dies in car accident at age 25

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died in a car accident early Monday morning in the downtown Dallas area. He was 25 years old.

news

NFL community salutes fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

The NFL community remembers and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields has 'plenty of confidence' in WR corps to 'get the job done'

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is entering a pivotal second season of development and is confident in the weapons around him despite a lack of big-name wide receivers.

news

DE Jadeveon Clowney on chasing the Super Bowl in return to Browns: 'I feel like we've got a shot'

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is excited for the familiarity that comes from returning to a team, and he believes Cleveland has a shot at a championship after it improved on both sides of the ball.

news

Ravens working to revamp secondary after lackluster 2021 season

The Ravens have been known for producing defenses ranked in the top 10 on a consistent basis, but after ranking 19th overall in defense and giving up a league-worst 4,742 passing yards last season, Baltimore is ready to get back to business.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW