Raiders place DL Maurice Hurst on reserve/COVID-19 list

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maurice Hurst was placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

News of Hurst's placement on the list comes a day removed from Raiders tight end Darren Waller, quarterback Derek Carr and others receiving fines for violating COVID-19 protocols while in attendance at a charity function hosted by Waller's foundation in which the players were seen not wearing face coverings.

Hurst was not one of the 10 players reported to be fined, however, and there is no direct link currently known between Hurst's placement and the infractions at the charity event.

Earlier in the season, Raiders coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 -- and the team was penalized an additional $250,000 -- for failure to follow the NFL's face-covering protocol during the Las Vegas' Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints.