NFL+: The Insiders

Raiders owner Mark Davis impressed with team's energy under interim HC Antonio Pierce

Published: Nov 19, 2023 at 07:28 AM
Ian_Rapoport_Headshot_2022
Ian Rapoport

NFL Media Insider

Sign up for NFL+ to watch The Insiders every Monday-Friday at noon ET for more exclusive reports.

Two years ago, an interim head coach took the Raiders to the playoffs, a feel-good story that resulted in ... the hiring of then-Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who did not even last two seasons.

This time around, owner Mark Davis is acutely aware that a similar situation could be in his future.

While Davis has not specifically stated what interim coach Antonio Pierce needs to do for the full-time job to be his for the 2024 season and beyond, sources say Davis has noticed the energy in the building that Pierce brought when he was elevated following McDaniels' firing on Oct. 31. While pleasantly surprised in how the team has responded with back-to-back wins, Davis is said to be impressed, sources say.

Related Links

And why wouldn't he be? After McDaniels' firing, players celebrated like they'd won a game. They then won their next two contests -- and some players smoked cigars in the locker room after their win over the Giants in Pierce's first game in charge.

Players with whom Davis had consulted prior to the shocking move to clean house -- including Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams -- have been outspoken about the new feel of the building and what that can do.

Will the rest of the season resemble a run to the playoffs the Raiders had under Rich Bisaccia to end the 2021 season? Time will tell, though that team was 3-1 when Jon Gruden resigned, and Pierce took over a 3-5 team this year -- a much steeper climb.

In bringing the Patriot Way to Las Vegas, Davis went away from the Raider Way. With NWA-loving Pierce leading the team, there is the thought that the Raider Way is headed back. In fact, Davis noted privately this week that last week's prime-time win over the Jets felt like a real, true home game for the first time in a while, sources say. That matters.

It's not just football. The non-football administrators and business-side staffers can feel it, too.

Davis consulted with several team leaders before firing McDaniels, and he does appear to value the opinion of the locker room. If that's the case, score one for Pierce. Players have commented publicly and privately about how things are finally headed in the right direction and how his motivational tactics are working.

The Raiders play the Dolphins today as the schedule gets more challenging with two games against the Chiefs in the future, as well. An uphill battle, perhaps. But at the least, the early returns have caught the eye of the Raiders owner.

Related Content

news

Falcons to start QB Desmond Ridder for next game vs. Saints

The Falcons are making a QB change, going back to their original starter in Week 12. Sources say Desmond Ridder, who began the season as Atlanta's starter, is expected to resume that role next Sunday against the Saints.
news

Bears' evaluation of Justin Fields kicks into gear with QB back as starter

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details the quarterback situation the Chicago Bears face with Justin Fields and his future with the franchise.
news

Giants GM Joe Schoen has attended college games featuring top QBs this fall

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds light on the long-term circumstances that the New York Giants (2-7) are facing with quarterback Daniel Jones.
news

Carson Wentz signed with Rams after Jets declined to make offer

Carson Wentz found a new home with the Rams this past week, but the New York Jets reiterated their faith in Zach Wilson by electing not to sign the veteran QB, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Kyler Murray's return to game-action brings potential franchise-altering decisions for Cardinals

With QB Kyler Murray making his long-awaited return on Sunday, the occasion begins what portends to be an interesting storyline for the Arizona Cardinals franchise going forward, writes NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

All options on table for Kirk Cousins in 2024, including re-signing with Vikings

The Vikings' Kirk Cousins still has to recover from his Achilles injury as he enters free agency, but a return to Minnesota is on the table, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Team meeting led to changes in Josh McDaniels' demeanor at practice prior to firing as Raiders HC

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds light on the circumstances that led to the shocking firings last week of Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler.
news

Josh McDaniels let Raiders players voice frustrations in cathartic team meeting ahead of Monday's game vs. Lions

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels yielded the floor at a team meeting Thursday to players, allowing them to voice their frustrations, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Titans rookie QB Will Levis preparing for NFL debut vs. Falcons

In a conversation with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, QB coach Jordan Palmer details the preparation of Will Levis, who is expected to serve as the Titans' primary quarterback today against the Falcons today. 
news

NFL likely won't be safe harbor for Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh from potential NCAA discipline

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh likely would not be able to avoid any potential NCAA suspension 
news

Derrick Henry, Montez Sweat among big names garnering interest before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline 

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero break down which big names -- including Derrick Henry and Montez Sweat -- could be traded ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.