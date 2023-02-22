Raiders GM Dave Ziegler: Las Vegas might not have 'an immediate answer' at quarterback this year

In a recent episode on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast, Ziegler was asked about being in a position to make such a franchise-altering decision.

"We're in charge of filling the most important position on the team," he said. "There's some pressure that comes along with that. And however we fill it, it doesn't mean we're going to have an immediate answer this year. But, at the end of the day, we have to have an answer in some form or fashion. There's pressure that comes along with it. That's also part of the excitement too."

It should be noted that the podcast was posted Tuesday but recorded on Jan. 20, before Vegas officially released Carr, but well after both sides knew the relationship was over.