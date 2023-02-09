Around the NFL

Josh Jacobs hopes to stay with Raiders long term: 'It's definitely a place that I want to be'

Published: Feb 09, 2023 at 12:58 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Last offseason, Josh Jacobs did not have his fifth-year option picked up by the Raiders, setting up a "prove-it" season with the team in 2022.

Jacobs delivered in a contract year, exploding for a league-leading 1,653 rushing yards. He also set career-highs in rushes (340) and yards per attempt (4.9), matched his career-high of 12 TDs, and averaged 97.2 rushing yards per game.

His efforts earned him a second Pro Bowl nod, and he was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career. And now, with the season over, the focus moves to determining where he'll play next season.

After producing career-high numbers in almost every category, Jacobs is in a much different situation heading into a possible stint in free agency this offseason. The soon-to-be 25-year-old hopes he returns to Las Vegas in 2023 and beyond.

"I mean for me, I've got the Raiders seal tatted on me. It's always something that I wanted to be a part of," Jacobs said Thursday on Good Morning Football. "I want to give back to win and change the culture to get the winning mentality and things like that, I'm fully invested in that.

"I mean I just bought a house in Vegas, it's definitely a place that I want to be."

The choice by Las Vegas not to exercise its option on the former No. 24 overall pick came after Jacobs showed significant potential in his rookie year, collecting 1,150 rushing yards. His production slacked off in the next two seasons, largely due to his recurring presence on the injury report, which preceded Las Vegas' decision on the fifth-year option.

With that decision rearing its head this offseason, the Raiders can use the franchise tag on the All-Pro RB, or else he will be an unrestricted free agent come March. While Jacobs strongly prefers to stay with the team that drafted him, he did say that he's keeping his options open in case negotiations to stay in Vegas don't come to fruition.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who has been the signal-caller for as long as Jacobs has been in Vegas, is likely parting with the team sooner rather than later, and Jacobs said the pair joked during last week's Pro Bowl Games that he could end up following Carr to wherever he ends up landing.

"Me and (Carr) sat down and were just like 'Man, it's a possibility that it could happen,'" Jacobs said. "So it's definitely something that I'm keeping my options open with, but he's a great dude, wherever he ends up he's definitely going to contribute to that team in a positive way, and I'm happy for him."

If the Raiders are able to retain Jacobs either through the franchise tag or a new contract, however, the presence of a reliable running back already familiar with the organization could help make the change at QB more seamless as the team tries to build back from a disappointing 6-11 record in 2022.

Related Content

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on potentially winning second MVP: 'It's a team award, really, in a sense'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes credits his team for putting him in position to potentially win his second MVP award Thursday night at NFL Honors.

news

Chiefs WR Toney (ankle) 'running around like crazy' at practice ahead of Super Bowl LVII

The only Chiefs player limited in Wednesday's practice, WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) has done everything asked of him so far this week but Thursday's practice will be telling on how ready he will be in Super Bowl LVII, says coach Andy Reid.

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid lauds addition of rookie RB Isiah Pacheco: 'He is that Energizer Bunny guy'

Throughout Super Bowl week, Kansas City coaches and players have beamed about rookie runner Isiah Pacheco, who's set to play a pivotal role for the Chiefs on Sunday versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank believes team has 'good leader' in QB Desmond Ridder

Will the Atlanta Falcons be among those flocking for a franchise signal-caller in the 2023 NFL Draft? That remains to be seen, but owner Arthur Blank is a believer in 2022 pick Desmond Ridder.

news

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera non-committal to picking up DE Chase Young's fifth-year option

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft's future with the Commanders might have gotten a bit murkier, as head coach Ron Rivera said the team has yet to make a decision on whether to pick up Young's fifth-year option.

news

New Rams OC Mike LaFleur: 'I can't wait to start building' relationship with QB Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is excited to work and build a relationship with quarterback Matthew Stafford after a year of QB inefficiency with the New York Jets.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses diversity efforts, state of officiating ahead of Super Bowl LVII

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed a number of key league issues -- including diversity efforts, officiating and player health and safety -- during his news conference on Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

49ers' Brock Purdy plans to undergo elbow surgery on Feb. 22, expected to be ready for training camp

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Feb. 21 and plans to have surgery to repair his torn UCL on the 22nd, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the decision.

news

Ron Rivera says Sam Howell will most likely begin offseason as Washington's top quarterback

With the Commanders likely looking for a new starter for the 2023 season, head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that second-year quarterback Sam Howell will get the first crack at proving he's worthy of the position.

news

Christian McCaffrey: 49ers will have 'a lot of fuel this offseason' after heartbreaking NFC title game loss

Talking on Super Bowl Live on Wednesday, running back Christian McCaffrey was the latest player to discuss the 49ers' feelings of disappointment surrounding their NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles, saying it means the team will "have a lot of fuel this offseason."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE