Raheem Mostert: HC Mike McDaniel 'apologetic' Dolphins didn't run the ball enough last season

Published: May 03, 2023 at 07:41 AM
Kevin Patra

In Mike McDaniel's first season as head coach in Miami, the former San Francisco 49ers run-game coordinator called the second-fewest rushing attempts in the NFL last season.

With Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and a dynamic passing attack, it's not stunning the Dolphins leaned on that part of the offense, despite Tua Tagovailoa's injury issues. However, McDaniel's self-evaluation following the season concluded that he needs to lean on the ground game in 2023.

"I had a talk with him during the exit interviews at the end of the season," running back Raheem Mostert said on Tuesday. "One thing that he was very apologetic about was the fact that we didn't run enough and that he was going to do his best to change that for the upcoming year. When he talks like that it just gets me fired up even more."

Mostert led Miami with 181 rushing attempts for 891 yards with three TDs, averaging 4.9 yards per tote. The Dolphins traded for Jeff Wilson midway through the season to help spike the ground attack. Wilson dashed for 468 yards and two TDs with the Dolphins on 92 carries (5.1 YPC).

The Dolphins improved on the ground down the stretch, averaging 122 rush yards per game in the final five tilts, but bottomed out with 42 rush yards in their playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Given his background in the Kyle Shanahan offense, it's little surprise that McDaniel wants to run the ball more in 2023, but with investment in the passing game, they should remain a pass-first club.

The Dolphins added RB Devon Achane in the third round of the draft, utilizing one of only four picks on the backfield. Achane is a smaller back at 5-foot-8 but has been compared to Hill with his pass-catching ability. The rookie could be used as a weapon out of the backfield to threaten defenses, particularly taking advantage of middle linebackers dropping deeper to take away Hill and Waddle.

"Yeah, it's just exciting to get a young guy in there, be able to help him out and stuff like that in this offense and just teach them the ways of what it takes to be a pro," Mostert said of Achane. "That's the most important thing and also try to help utilize (him) and try to help us win games. That's the ultimate goal.

"He needs some guidance at some point, especially early on and I'm willing and able to do those things for him."

news

Jets agree to terms with Randall Cobb on one-year deal, reunite former Packers WR with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers got another buddy a job. The Jets agreed to terms Wednesday with veteran receiver Randall Cobb on a one-year contract, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

news

Niners signing veteran quarterback Brandon Allen

The San Francisco 49ers have added another quarterback to the fray. The Niners are signing veteran QB Brandon Allen, per NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: Tristan Wirfs moving to LT not completely 'etched in stone yet'

After the Buccaneers didn't select a left tackle during the 2023 NFL Draft, the presumption was that star OT Tristan Wirfs would switch from the right to the left side. GM Jason Licht threw cold water on that move Tuesday.

news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco: Hurts, Jackson contracts not a 'blueprint' affecting Justin Herbert negotiations

Within the past 16 days, Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson agreed to new, massive long-term contracts. But despite the general thought being that recent QB contracts are a "blueprint" for other teams' deals, Chargers GM Tom Telesco is not focusing on that while negotiating a possible Justin Herbert deal.

news

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon on tampering call: 'It's a mistake that we made'

New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon issued an apology Tuesday for prohibited contact with general manager Monti Ossenfort prior to his hiring that led to the team having to trade third-round picks with the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

New Jets QB Aaron Rodgers sees similarities between WRs Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams

Having taken to the practice field this week for the first time with the Jets, Aaron Rodgers has hooked up with Garrett Wilson and came away reminded of his former top target, Davante Adams.

news

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says Patriots 'definitely have enough' weapons surrounding QB Mac Jones

Heading into the Patriots' 2023 season, who will be supporting QB Mac Jones, and will it be enough? Newly added WR JuJu Smith-Schuster seems to think the Patriots have plenty surrounding Jones to help the team excel this year.

news

Chiefs not expected to exercise fifth-year option on RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Chiefs are not expected to exercise the fifth-year option on 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The former No. 32 overall pick will enter 2023 in the final year of his rookie contract.

news

Bills signing DT Poona Ford to one-year deal

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Bills are signing defensive tackle Poona Ford to a one-year contract.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers, QB Jordan Love agree to terms on one-year extension through 2024

The Packers didn't pick up Jordan Love's fifth-year option. Instead, the sides agreed to a new contract extension to keep the quarterback under contract through 2024.

