Dolphins' Bradley Chubb 'excited' to play Aaron Rodgers, Jets twice a year in AFC East

Aaron Rodgers' arrival in New York adds an intriguing twist to the AFC East.
The Buffalo Bills have won the division the past three seasons. The Miami Dolphins are on the come up, having made the postseason last year and upgraded the roster this offseason. The New England Patriots have dipped after having their streak of 11 straight division titles end with Tom Brady's departure in 2020 but remain a wild card under Bill Belichick. Gang Green adding Rodgers to the mix puts them in the conversation after finishing in the cellar the past three seasons.
The Jets boast an interesting collection of young, ascendant players and reliable veterans. Given how Robert Saleh's team started the 2022 campaign (5-2), a QB like Rodgers could turn the tide for New York.
However, the Jets' division rivals aren't treading with fear that Florham Park will now boast an otherworldly superpower.
Miami Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb told reporters Tuesday he's looking forward to Rodgers joining the division.
"I'm excited, man," Chubb said when asked about Rodgers' move. "It's an opportunity to play against one of the best quarterbacks that ever played the game. I'm excited to compete against that twice a year."
Chubb has faced Rodgers twice in his career (2019 with Denver; 2022 with Miami) and come out on the losing end both times without sacking the future Hall of Fame quarterback. The 26-year-old pass rusher knows the type of effort needed when facing a QB like Rodgers.
"It brings out the best in everybody. Everybody knows that. Yeah, we got A-Rod this week, so we got to be on our P's and Q's, and now we just got a division full of great quarterbacks, man," Chubb continued. "So I'm excited to be in the mix and be competing towards the end of the year when it really counts and stuff like that.
"So it's gonna be fun, man. I know he's excited to play -- you know what I'm saying? -- a lot of good edge rushers we've got in this division as well, so it's gonna be fun."
The question is whether it will be fun for Rodgers and Jets fans or those rivals looking to keep Gang Green in the cellar.