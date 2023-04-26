Dolphins' Bradley Chubb 'excited' to play Aaron Rodgers, Jets twice a year in AFC East

Miami Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb told reporters Tuesday he's looking forward to Rodgers joining the division.

"I'm excited, man," Chubb said when asked about Rodgers' move. "It's an opportunity to play against one of the best quarterbacks that ever played the game. I'm excited to compete against that twice a year."

Chubb has faced Rodgers twice in his career (2019 with Denver; 2022 with Miami) and come out on the losing end both times without sacking the future Hall of Fame quarterback. The 26-year-old pass rusher knows the type of effort needed when facing a QB like Rodgers.

"It brings out the best in everybody. Everybody knows that. Yeah, we got A-Rod this week, so we got to be on our P's and Q's, and now we just got a division full of great quarterbacks, man," Chubb continued. "So I'm excited to be in the mix and be competing towards the end of the year when it really counts and stuff like that.

"So it's gonna be fun, man. I know he's excited to play -- you know what I'm saying? -- a lot of good edge rushers we've got in this division as well, so it's gonna be fun."