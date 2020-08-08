Saturday, Aug 08, 2020 05:12 PM

Quinton Dunbar being removed from Commissioner's Exempt List

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar is being removed from the Commissioner's Exempt List, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday afternoon.

Dunbar's removal comes a day after the Broward State (Florida) Attorney's Office announced it was declining to file criminal charges against Dunbar for his involvement in a May 13 incident in Miramar, Florida due to insufficient evidence.

The veteran cornerback is now cleared to rejoin Seattle as soon as Sunday, Pelissero added.

Charges were initially filed against Dunbar, along with New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker, on accusations of stealing money and watches from four men at a house party in the aforementioned May 13 incident. While charges were not filed against Dunbar on Friday, Baker was charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm. Baker remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

The NFL could investigate further if new information comes to light against Dunbar, Pelissero reported.

Baker and Dunbar, who each went to high school in Florida, surrendered on May 16 and were subsequently released on bond.

Dunbar is entering his first season with the Seahawks after he spent the previous five seasons with the Washington Football Team. Dunbar was traded to Seattle in the offseason after a 2019 campaign in which he tallied 37 tackles and eight passes defended in 11 starts last season.

