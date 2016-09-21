Quinn: Kizer will experience poor ownership if drafted by Browns

The Browns made Quinn the No. 22 overall pick of the 2007 NFL Draft, and he lasted just three seasons. He played very little over the first two of those, and struggled in 2009 when he finally got extensive playing time. Quinn didn't exactly have much help around him -- the club was 19-29 in Quinn's three years -- and he clearly feels the blame for that lies at the top. Of course, there has been much turnover in the Cleveland front office since Quinn departed, most notably at the top. Owner Jimmy Haslam bought the club three years after Quinn's exit.