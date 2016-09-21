Quinn: Kizer will experience poor ownership if drafted by Browns

Suffice it to say that Brady Quinn, despite being roughly seven years removed from the last time he wore a Cleveland Browns uniform, doesn't think too highly of his former NFL team.
Quinn is one of several former Notre Dame quarterbacks to heap praise upon the Fighting Irish's current signal-caller, DeShone Kizer, in an MMQB column. But Quinn was more than just impressed with Kizer, who has played well this season despite Notre Dame's 1-2 start. Quinn also expressed hope that Kizer doesn't eventually land with the Browns, as Quinn did.
"If DeShone goes to Cleveland next year, he'll get a first-hand experience of very poor ownership and, unfortunately, a poor long-term and short-term vision of how to build success," Quinn said.
Ouch.
The Browns made Quinn the No. 22 overall pick of the 2007 NFL Draft, and he lasted just three seasons. He played very little over the first two of those, and struggled in 2009 when he finally got extensive playing time. Quinn didn't exactly have much help around him -- the club was 19-29 in Quinn's three years -- and he clearly feels the blame for that lies at the top. Of course, there has been much turnover in the Cleveland front office since Quinn departed, most notably at the top. Owner Jimmy Haslam bought the club three years after Quinn's exit.
As for Kizer, there's no telling when the Browns or any other club might have a chance at him, anyway. As a third-year sophomore, he has a wide-open window for potential draft eligibility: 2017, 2018, or 2019.
Quinn's opinion, however, doesn't sound like it will be changing anytime soon.