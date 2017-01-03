Quincy Wilson intends to apply for early draft eligibility

Florida cornerback Quincy Wilson intends to apply for early eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
"I feel like it's in my best interest to declare for the NFL draft this year," Wilson told Sports Illustrated. "I'm definitely excited. It's something I dreamed about since I was five or six years old, to play in the NFL."
The Gators junior entered the season with little notoriety, but began generating draft buzz quickly with impressive coverage skills and size (6-foot-1, 213 pounds) that is uncommon for the position. One NFL executive especially high on Wilson called him the best cornerback in college football, and a better player than the Gators' other star cornerback, Teez Tabor, in every respect. If that executive's evaluation of Wilson proves to be a common one around NFL front offices, he would be a major prize in the 2017 draft. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks heard similar praise from scouts on Wilson this season.
College underclassmen face a Jan. 16 deadline to apply for early draft eligibility.
Wilson made 33 tackles for UF in his final season, with three interceptions and six pass breakups, including a 78-yard interception return for a touchdown against Missouri.