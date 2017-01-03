Quincy Wilson intends to apply for early draft eligibility

The Gators junior entered the season with little notoriety, but began generating draft buzz quickly with impressive coverage skills and size (6-foot-1, 213 pounds) that is uncommon for the position. One NFL executive especially high on Wilson called him the best cornerback in college football, and a better player than the Gators' other star cornerback, Teez Tabor, in every respect. If that executive's evaluation of Wilson proves to be a common one around NFL front offices, he would be a major prize in the 2017 draft. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks heard similar praise from scouts on Wilson this season.