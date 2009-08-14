Quick Take: Orton stumbles in Broncos debut

The 49ers' QB race is too close to call: Neither Shaun Hill nor Alex Smith did much to distinguish themselves, but they didn't make too many mistakes either. Hill started, but he played only one series and completed both of his pass attempts for 41 yards on the 49ers' first scoring drive. Smith played the remainder of the first half, but his only scoring drive consisted of a 3-yard touchdown pass to Brit Miller after the 49ers' defense intercepted an Orton pass.