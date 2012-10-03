Quick Take: Newton faces Seahawks' ruthless D

Why this game is intriguing: If there's one thing to like about this game, it's the Seahawks' ruthless pass rush -- the unit that sacked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers eight times in a half -- taking on the league's best running quarterback threat. Sure, Seattle wants to pressure Cam Newton. But do they really? If he takes off and gashes the defense, is that helpful? Lots of good X's-and-O's chess here, just as far as how to defend Newton with such an aggressive defense.