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Quick Take: Newton faces Seahawks' ruthless D

Published: Oct 03, 2012 at 09:40 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 5 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: If there's one thing to like about this game, it's the Seahawks' ruthless pass rush -- the unit that sacked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers eight times in a half -- taking on the league's best running quarterback threat. Sure, Seattle wants to pressure Cam Newton. But do they really? If he takes off and gashes the defense, is that helpful? Lots of good X's-and-O's chess here, just as far as how to defend Newton with such an aggressive defense.

What to watch: Seattle coach Pete Carroll has been adamant that Russell Wilson is his starter, though it's starting to become apparent that the rookie is riding this offensive bike with training wheels. He hasn't crashed yet, but he's wobbled plenty. If problems come early, does Carroll see what Matt Flynn can do?

On Twitter:#SEAvsCAR

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