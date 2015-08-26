Quarterback battles still raging across college football

4. Steady if not spectacular. On the day Purdue's Austin Appleby was named the Boilermakers' starting quarterback, coach Darrell Hazell explained why with what sounds like the textbook definition of a game manager. "He did a good job, in my opinion, of taking care of the ball throughout fall camp," Hazell said, according to The Indianapolis Star. "That's what we asked him to do. He made enough of those makeable plays that we asked him to do. That's why we're going with Austin." Translation: Appleby messed up the least.