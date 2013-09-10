QBs Tre Roberson, Nate Sudfeld vying for Indiana starting job

Indiana sophomore Nate Sudfeld has thrown for 582 yards and eight TDs, completing 72.9 percent of his passes, in two games, yet Hoosiers coach Kevin Wilson said he still hasn't decided on a starting quarterback.
Indiana has used three quarterbacks in its first two games: Sudfeld, junior Cameron Coffman and sophomore Tre Roberson. Roberson and Sudfeld took all the snaps in this past Saturday's loss to Navy. Roberson started but was pulled after two series without a first down. Sudfeld went the rest of the way and threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-35 loss.
Things we learned
From Aaron Murray finally winning a big game to a statement win for "The U," here are the things we learned from the second weekend of college football play. More ...
Roberson (6 feet, 200 pounds) is the most athletic of the IU quarterbacks, but Sudfeld (6-5, 230) unquestionably has the strongest arm and is the best passer. He has prototypical size for a dropback passer and is comfortable in Wilson's up-tempo attack.
Wilson seemed to go out of his way to knock Sudfeld during a Monday news conference. "The guy [Sudfeld] that you guys [media] think is pretty good" threw an interception against Navy with the Hoosiers down 17-0. The interception ended the first of six consecutive drives that IU made into Navy's red zone. The Hoosiers scored TDs on the other five. Sudfeld has led 10 scoring drives this season, with all 10 resulting in touchdowns.
In addition, hoosiersportsnation.com reported that Wilson noted at his news conference and on his weekly radio show Monday night that Roberson's passing efficiency rating is better than Sudfeld's. Roberson has attempted seven passes this season, Sudfeld 59.
Sudfeld, from Modesto, Calif., visited UCLA in the recruiting process and had been set to sign with Arizona out of high school. But when Wildcats offensive coordinator Seth Littrell left for the same job at Indiana after the 2011 season, Sudfeld followed. While Sudfeld isn't a dual threat like Roberson, he does have some mobility and moves well in the pocket.
Indiana plays host to Bowling Green this Saturday. The Falcons have a tough defense, and any bowl hopes that IU harbors would be dealt a big blow if the Hoosiers lose.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.