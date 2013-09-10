QBs Tre Roberson, Nate Sudfeld vying for Indiana starting job

Wilson seemed to go out of his way to knock Sudfeld during a Monday news conference. "The guy [Sudfeld] that you guys [media] think is pretty good" threw an interception against Navy with the Hoosiers down 17-0. The interception ended the first of six consecutive drives that IU made into Navy's red zone. The Hoosiers scored TDs on the other five. Sudfeld has led 10 scoring drives this season, with all 10 resulting in touchdowns.