QBs in 1983 NFL Draft overshadow talent in 1984's group

Published: Apr 24, 2014 at 12:19 PM

Forgive the NFL teams that were looking for a quarterback going into the 1984 NFL Draft if they were crying about their misfortune.

They were simply one year too late.

The 1983 NFL Draft is often considered the draft with the greatest and deepest quarterback talent pool ever. Six -- John Elway (No. 1 overall), Todd Blackledge (No. 7), Jim Kelly (No. 14), Tony Eason (No. 15), Ken O'Brien (No. 24) and Dan Marino (No. 27) -- were taken during the first round, and several others selected later hung around on rosters for many years. Four -- Elway, Kelly, Marino and Eason -- led their teams to Super Bowl appearances, with the Elway-guided Broncos going to five and Kelly's Bills playing in four. Three -- Elway, Kelly and Marino - are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 1984 NFL Draft followed up the stunning QB class of '83 with, well, a weaker class in terms of quality and depth. On Thursday night, NFL Network heads back 30 years with "Caught in the Draft: 1984" and goes deep into the process as teams looked to shore up their futures one year after what many believed was one of the greatest drafts ever.

The Cincinnati Bengals made Boomer Esiason the first quarterback taken, grabbing the left-handed prospect in the second round with the 38th pick overall. In just a few seasons, the move paid dividends: Esiason led the Bengals to Super Bowl XXIII, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the waning minutes.

The next quarterback to go also led his team a Super Bowl, though in a different manner. Jeff Hostetler was taken by the New York Giants in the third round with the 59th overall pick.

Giants coach Bill Parcells wanted a reliable backup to starter Phil Simms, and Hostetler, who had a stellar career at West Virginia, fit what the team was looking for. He started a few games during the next few years, but his experience paid off late in the 1990 season. Simms broke his foot in a Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Hostetler then led the Giants to the postseason and a rematch win against the Bills in Super Bowl XXV.

Another future Pro Bowler, UCLA's Jay Schroeder, went to the Redskins later in the third round (No. 83 overall). But the quarterback acquisition that would be the eventual highlight of all of the signal-callers selected in 1984 occurred in a draft held one month later.

On June 5, 1984, the NFL held a supplemental draft for players who had signed with the United States Football League or the Canadian Football League. Tampa Bay held the first pick and selected the quarterback of the USFL's Los Angeles Express, a player who set multiple NCAA passing records during his time at Brigham Young University. And although he was the impact player the Bucs had hoped he'd be, he would later win three Super Bowls with another team, earning a spot in Canton.

Who was that quarterback?

How about Steve Young?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More