QBs in 1983 NFL Draft overshadow talent in 1984's group

The 1983 NFL Draft is often considered the draft with the greatest and deepest quarterback talent pool ever. Six -- John Elway (No. 1 overall), Todd Blackledge (No. 7), Jim Kelly (No. 14), Tony Eason (No. 15), Ken O'Brien (No. 24) and Dan Marino (No. 27) -- were taken during the first round, and several others selected later hung around on rosters for many years. Four -- Elway, Kelly, Marino and Eason -- led their teams to Super Bowl appearances, with the Elway-guided Broncos going to five and Kelly's Bills playing in four. Three -- Elway, Kelly and Marino - are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.