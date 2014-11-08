QB Trevone Boykin, TCU deliver statement in rout of K-State

Few could have predicted that Kansas State vs. TCU would be a top-10 matchup and possibly the Big 12 game of the year.
Even fewer could have predicted that Trevone Boykin would continue his remarkable turnaround from part-time quarterback last season into a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate, but that's where we are after the Horned Frogs dismantled the Wildcats 41-20 on Saturday night to deliver an emphatic statement to the rest of the country.
Boykin, who was dealing with a minor wrist injury suffered several weeks ago, was terrific behind center in leading the offense to 553 yards against the sixth-ranked team in the nation (according to the College Football 24/7 Power Rankings) and one of the best defenses in the league. He finished the night 23-of-34 for 219 yards and a touchdown. He did most of his damage with his legs, however, rushing for 123 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats could never come up with a defense to stop him.
His best run of the night was one that could easily double as his "Heisman Moment." Early in the third quarter, with the team clinging to a 10-point lead, Boykin dazzled on a scramble and ended up flipping over two defenders for a full summersault into the end zone. That put TCU up 24-7, and the Horned Frogs never really looked back.
Running back Aaron Green, filling in for injured starter B.J. Catalon, looked equally fantastic on the ground in rushing for 171 yards and a touchdown. He also had a quality highlight of his own on a 65-yard score, channeling his inner LaDainian Tomlinson by flashing speed and reversing field to make the Wildcats' defenders look like they were in junior high.
Kansas State quarterback Jake Waters was productive -- 291 yards passing, two touchdown throws -- but threw an interception and was largely ineffective as a runner while continuing to recover from a shoulder injury.
Waters was able to find his top target, Tyler Lockett, running free a few times, however. The speedy receiver broke free for a 70-yard touchdown and managed to break his father Kevin's record for most receiving yards in a career at Kansas State. The youngest Lockett is considered to be a possible second-day pick in 2015 and did nothing to cause NFL scouts to doubt that after his 196-yard performance.
It wasn't enough to slow down the Horned Frogs, however, who gave the Wildcats their first Big 12 loss of the season to keep TCU's league title hopes alive. It was a statement win for head coach Gary Patterson's team and one that the College Football Playoff selection committee will no doubt reward with the release of the new rankings on Tuesday.