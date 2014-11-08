QB Trevone Boykin, TCU deliver statement in rout of K-State

Boykin, who was dealing with a minor wrist injury suffered several weeks ago, was terrific behind center in leading the offense to 553 yards against the sixth-ranked team in the nation (according to the College Football 24/7 Power Rankings) and one of the best defenses in the league. He finished the night 23-of-34 for 219 yards and a touchdown. He did most of his damage with his legs, however, rushing for 123 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats could never come up with a defense to stop him.