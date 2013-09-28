QB Chuckie Keeton has big game as Utah State rolls

Chuckie Keeton outdueled David Fales in a quarterback battle Friday night, and as a result, Utah State crushed San Jose State 40-12 in a Mountain West Conference game.
The Fales-Keeton matchup was expected to be one of the best quarterback duels outside the Big Six conferences this season. Keeton threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score; Fales threw for 314, but he had no touchdowns and three interceptions.
Keeton led five scoring drives in the first half, which ended with the Aggies leading 24-6. They weren't really threatened in the second half.
Fales was sacked once and pressured often, and was 25 of 48 throwing the ball. He is known for his accuracy, but was not sharp Friday.
Keeton was 29 of 42 and tossed two TD passes in the first quarter. He helped Utah State hold the ball for 36 minutes, 36 seconds and gain 520 yards. It was Utah State's third 500-yard game of the season, and the Aggies have reached that plateau eight times in their past 11 games.
