QB Brett Hundley, LB Anthony Barr power UCLA past Nebraska

Whether it was the 9 a.m. Pacific kickoff or the lingering emotions from the death of walk-on wide receiver Nick Pasquale, UCLA was sluggish early and it was exemplified by uncharacteristic mistakes from its two headliners. Hundley stared down his receiver and threw a pass that was easily intercepted to set up the Cornhuskers' first touchdown, while Barr was a non-factor as Nebraska quarterback Taylor Martinez carved up the UCLA defense early in the game.