Putting Kiffin's talk to the test: Identifying NFL's top RB trios

Gore logged yet another season with more than 1,000 yards rushing last season (1,128) and scored nine touchdowns, but Hunter's 4.6 yards-per-carry average (78 for 358) was a half-yard better than Gore's. Of course, Hyde will have to earn his way into the No. 3 spot, over LaMichael James, Marcus Lattimore and others, but the 49ers wouldn't have invested a second-round pick in the former Ohio State star if they didn't think he was capable of an immediate contribution.