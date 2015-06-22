Purdue QB Danny Etling transferring to LSU

The quarterback competition at LSU just got a little stiffer, but the controversy over who will take snaps for the Tigers this fall is none the worse for it.
Purdue quarterback Danny Etling will transfer to play for the Tigers, according to rivals.com. The Tigers just happen to have an immediate need at the position, but Etling is an undergraduate, which means he'll have to sit out the 2015 season under NCAA transfer rules and can't take the field for LSU until 2016.
By that time, there is no telling what LSU will look like at the position.
Anthony Jennings and Brandon Harris shared time last year with results that could be charitably described as mediocre. Jennings handled most of the snaps, but completed fewer than half his passes and averaged just 124 yards per game. His hold on the job was further joepardized when he was indefinitely suspended along with three teammates following their arrests on a variety of criminal charges last week. With Jennings' status with the program in limbo, Harris figures to enter fall camp as the team's first option.
Etling has started 12 games over two seasons for the Boilermakers. He completed 55 percent of his passes for 2,490 yards, 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, but did not have a firm hold on the starting job exiting spring drills.