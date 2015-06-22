Purdue QB Danny Etling transferring to LSU

Anthony Jennings and Brandon Harris shared time last year with results that could be charitably described as mediocre. Jennings handled most of the snaps, but completed fewer than half his passes and averaged just 124 yards per game. His hold on the job was further joepardized when he was indefinitely suspended along with three teammates following their arrests on a variety of criminal charges last week. With Jennings' status with the program in limbo, Harris figures to enter fall camp as the team's first option.