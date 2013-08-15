Purdue 2013 season preview

The pieces don't appear to be in place at Purdue to do the same thing. The defense returns eight starters, but it was manhandled last season. Still, defensive tackle Bruce Gaston and cornerback Ricardo Allen are seniors with pro potential. Offensively, it will be tough for the Boilermakers to run against good defenses until they prove they can pass adequately. Running back Akeem Hunt could benefit from the scheme change and is worth watching.