Prospects who have accepted invites to 2016 Shrine Game

Published: Dec 03, 2015 at 10:19 AM

The 2016 East-West Shrine Game will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 4 p.m. ET. This is the sixth consecutive year that NFL Network (complete broadcast schedule) will provide exclusive coverage of the East-West Shrine Game -- the longest-running college football all-star game.

Here's a look at the prospects that have accepted invitations to participate in the game, per the East-West Shrine Game's official website.

Quarterbacks
Vernon Adams, Jr., Oregon
Brandon Allen, Arkansas
Brandon Doughty, Western Kentucky
Blake Frohnapfel, UMass
Joel Stave, Wisconsin
Nate Sudfeld, Indiana

Running backs
Tyler Ervin, San Jose State
Josh Ferguson, Illinois
Devon Johnson, Marshall
Daniel Lasco, California
Keenan Reynolds, Navy
Derek Watt (FB), Wisconsin
Storm Woods, Oregon State

Receivers
Geronimo Allison, Illinois
Robby Anderson, Temple
Chris Brown, Notre Dame
Devon Cajuste, Stanford
Kyle Carter (TE), Penn State
Kivon Cartwright (TE), Colorado State
Cody Core, Ole Miss
Jared Dangerfield, Western Kentucky
Keyarris Garrett, Tulsa
Darion Griswold (TE), Arkansas State
Ryan Malleck (TE), Virginia Tech
Paul McRoberts, Southeast Missouri State
David Morgan II (TE), Texas-San Antonio
Steven Scheu (TE), Vanderbilt
Rashawn Scott, Miami (Fla.)
Hunter Sharp, Utah State
Tajae Sharpe, UMass
Nelson Spruce, Colorado

Offensive linemen
Siaosi Aiono (C), Utah
Jake Brendel (C), UCLA
Donavon Clark (G), Michigan State
Fahn Cooper (OT), Ole Miss
Parker Ehinger (G), Cincinnati
Taylor Fallin (OT), Memphis
Chase Farris (G), Ohio State
Graham Glasgow (C), Michigan
Joseph Haeg (OT), North Dakota State
Marcus Henry (C), Boise State
Alex Huettel (G), Bowling Green
Tyler Johnstone (OT), Oregon
Ted Karras (OG), Illinois
Robert Kugler (C), Purdue
Alex Lewis (OT), Nebraska
Keith Lumpkin (OT), Rutgers
Lene Maiava (OT), Arizona
Sean McEwen (C), University of Calgary
Stephane Nembot (OT), Colorado
Brandon Shell (OT), South Carolina
Vi Teofilo (G), Arizona State
Joe Thuney (G), N.C. State
Charles Vaillancourt (G), Laval

Defensive linemen
Alex Balducci (DT), Oregon
Ronald Blair (DE), Appalachian State
Ryan Brown (DE), Mississippi State
Trevon Coley (DT), Florida Atlantic
James Cowser (DE), Southern Utah
David Dean (DT), Virginia
Gerald Dixon, Jr. (DT), South Carolina
Javon Hargrave (DT), South Carolina State
Tyrone Holmes (DE), Montana
Cory Johnson (DT), Kentucky
Matthew Judon (DE), Grand Valley State
Bronson Kaufusi (DE), BYU
Dean Lowry (DE), Northwestern
Luther Maddy (DT), Virginia Tech
Romeo Okwara (DE), Notre Dame
Ebuka David Onyemata (DE), Manitoba
Mike Rose (DE), N.C. State
Connor Wujciak (DT), Boston College
Anthony Zettel (DT), Penn State

Linebackers
Joe Bolden (ILB), Michigan
James Burgess (ILB), Louisville
De'Vondre Campbell (OLB), Minnesota
Travis Feeney (OLB), Washington
Kris Frost (OLB), Auburn
Anthony Harrell (ILB), Florida
Darien Harris (OLB), Michigan State
Cory James (OLB), Colorado State
Antonio Longino (ILB), Arizona State
Victor Ochi (OLB), Stony Brook
Gionni Paul (OLB), Utah
Anthony Sarao (ILB), USC
Terrance Smith (OLB), Florida State
Aaron Wallace (OLB), UCLA
Antwione Williams (ILB), Georgia Southern

Defensive backs
V'Angelo Bentley (CB), Illinois
Briean Boddy-Calhoun (CB), Minnesota
Anthony Brown (CB), Purdue
Juston Burris (CB), N.C. State
Deon Bush (S), Miami (Fla.)
Jamie Byrd (S), South Florida
Taveze Calhoun (CB), Mississippi State
Michael Caputo (S), Wisconsin
Lloyd Carrington (CB), Arizona State
Tevin Carter (S), Utah
Ken Crawley (CB), Colorado
Clayton Fejedelem (S), Illinois
Jamal Golden (S), Georgia Tech
Deiondre' Hall (CB), Northern Iowa
Mike Jordan (CB), Missouri Western State
Cre'von Leblanc (CB), Florida Atlantic
Brian Poole (CB), Florida
Elijah Shumate (S), Notre Dame
Justin Simmons (S), Boston College
Jordan Simone (S), Arizona State
LeShaun Sims (CB), Southern Utah
Nick Vanhoose (CB), Northwestern
Andrew Williamson (S), Vanderbilt
R.J. Williamson (S), Michigan State

Specialists
Taylor Bertolet (K), Texas A&M
Andrew Kaser (P), Texas A&M
Ross Martin (K), Duke
Will Monday (P), Duke

For more information on the East-West Shrine Game, visit ShrineGame.com.

